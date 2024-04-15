Metastatic Liver Cancer Pipeline Insight 2024, Featuring Key Players Oncorus, Sirnaomics, Codiak BioSciences, RemeGen, Amarin, Medivir, AstraZeneca, Amal Therapeutics and Boehringer Ingelheim

Dublin, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metastatic Liver Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 25+ pipeline drugs in Metastatic-Liver-Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



A detailed picture of the Metastatic-Liver-Cancer pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Metastatic-Liver-Cancer treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Metastatic-Liver-Cancer commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Metastatic-Liver-Cancer collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



exoASO STAT6: Codiak BioSciencesexoASOT-STAT6 is an exosome therapeutic candidate engineered using our engExT Platform to overexpress Codiak's novel protein scaffold, PTGFRN, to selectively target uptake in M2 polarized tumor-associated macrophages. Currently the drug is in Phase I stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Metastatic-Liver-Cancer.

STP 705: SirnaomicsSTP705, is a dual TGF-?1/COX-2 inhibitor. TGF-?1 and COX-2 are well-validated gatekeeper targets for oncology and fibrosis disease drug development. STP705 leverages our locally administered PNP formulation for direct administration to diseased tissue. STP705 has received U.S. orphan drug designation for the treatment of certain hepatocellular carcinomas and liver fibrosis, including: primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Currently the drug is in Phase I stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Metastatic-Liver-Cancer.

ONCR 177: OncorusONCR-177, our lead product candidate, is an intratumorally administered Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) viral immunotherapy for the treatment of multiple solid tumor cancers. ONCR-177 fights tumors through multiple mechanisms, including inherent oncolytic activity, immune stimulation elicited by viral infection and the expression of five transgenes (IL-12, CCL4, FLT3LG, anti-PD-1 and anti-CTLA-4). Currently the drug is in Phase I stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Metastatic-Liver-Cancer.

There are approx. 20+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Metastatic-Liver-Cancer. The companies which have their Metastatic-Liver-Cancer drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase I include, Oncorus.



