Value Flow - A Crypto Services Ecosystem

What is Value Flow and what does it solve?

Value Flow is creating a Crypto Services Ecosystem that will be powered by the VFLOW Token. As the Crypto Industry evolves the opportunities that this market offers change constantly. No one can predict which is the next crypto services sector that will offer the best returns in the upcoming bull run. Furthermore, simplicity and accessibility remain two factors that can unlock a serious value inflow to the Crypto Market by people who now struggle to figure out how the crypto economy works.

Value Flow will offer a series of services such as: Futures Trading AI Bots, Security Token Offerings for Real World Assets tokenization, DeFi Smart Vaults, Crypto Lending, and Staking. The scope is to unify all these services under one roof so the VFLOW Holders can easily navigate and select the services that they wish to interact with. The range of services cover all crypto sectors so the users will be able to benefit from any of the services that boom during the next bull run.

The platform charges a 20% success fee for all profits that are generated using the services. The participation in membership means that the users of the platform have interests that are aligned with the platform developers, creating a community of shared interest in maintaining the platform and the token value.





Token Overview

- Token name: Value Flow

- Token symbol:VFLOW/USDT

- Total supply: 250M

The VFLOW Utility token is the main shaft of the ecosystem. More specifically, it grants access to all our services. Furthermore, the Token Holders gain discounts and airdrops based on their account level. The more tokens’ Holders have in their wallets the more benefits they get.

- Rewards:Hold VFLOW for 365 days and receive part of the 10% from the Income Wallet Amount that will be airdropped to the Token Holders in USDT.

- Discounts:Pay for any of our services success fees with VFLOW Tokens and receive 20% discount.

- Staking:5% Annual APY for 365 Days Lock-up + part of the 10% Company Income Wallet annual airdrop.

- RWA token access: Buy and stake VFLOW Tokens in order to access the RWA Pools.

- NFT: Buy NFT’s with your VFLOW Tokens to receive extra discounts.





What are the strengths of Value Flow?

- Trading engine: The Value Flow Team has completed the design and coding of the VFLOW Trading Engine. The Trading Engine is an algorithmic mechanism that consists of 34 parameters that can produce over 3000 trading strategies combinations. The Trading Engine can adjust to any cryptocurrency trading pair in any exchange and in any time frame. It analyzes the trading data and then produces the best strategy script to power a specific trading bot.



- Saas: The Trading Engine Software will become available on Trading View as a strategy under a subscription model. The Uses will be able to pay the subscription in USDT or in VFLOW Tokens (for a discount).



- VFlow Bots: The Company will create a Copy Trading Platform that will support restricted API connection to all major exchanges. Through this platform the Company is going to offer access to its Trading Bots. The services success fee will be set to 20% for the profits generated. The users will be able to register in the platform and connect their exchange accounts through the restricted ip API bridge. When the service generates profits the users will receive an invoice they must pay in USDT otherwise they get disconnected from the service.

- Crypto fund:The Company is going to set up a Crypto Fund that will use the Trading Engine Technology to manage large Investor portfolios.





What does the Value Flow ecosystem include?

Trading Technology

Value Flow’s vision is to become a Trading Technology Vendor. This is why they designed the Trading Engine, a Trading View Strategy, which will become a valuable tool for every trader. And this will happen because it offers you the ability to combine multiple trading strategies and techniques with just a few clicks. In the world of automated trading, you need the best tools you can find.



Decentralized Finance

Users will be able to connect their hot wallets and design their own strategies or select some of Value Flow’s strategy templates.

NFT Marketplace

There will be promoting specific collections that VFlow is going to design along with your digital creators but also along with athletes and sport clubs.

Tokenization

In Value Flow’s Real-World Asset Pools, you will be able to participate in new Token offerings that will have to do with the Traditional Economy. VFLOW Services offers the platform and regulatory framework so Companies can issue their RWA Tokens.





