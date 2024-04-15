NuWave Botanicals Champions Clean Kratom with American Kratom Association's Good Manufacturing Process Standards Program

New York, NY, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent years, concerns about the safety and purity of kratom products have grown amidst reports of contamination and substandard manufacturing practices. NuWave Botanicals, alongside the American Kratom Association (AKA), has taken proactive steps to address these concerns by introducing the Good Manufacturing Process (GMP) Standards Program.

Kratom, derived from the Mitragyna Speciosa plant, offers potential health benefits, but the lack of regulation in the industry has raised serious safety issues. Illegitimate companies have been known to produce kratom products that may contain harmful additives like synthetics or even fentanyl, posing significant risks to consumers. Additionally, without proper manufacturing standards, there's a potential for contamination by microbes, bacteria, and other unwanted substances.

The AKA's GMP Program establishes stringent requirements for the processing of kratom products, ensuring that they meet high standards of quality and safety. Recently, the AKA has updated its GMP Standards Program to further enhance the safety of kratom products available in the market.

To achieve AKA GMP Qualified status, vendors must undergo third-party testing, adhere to strict hygiene codes, and meet rigorous qualifications in testing, processing, packaging, storage, distribution, and more. Only a select few vendors have met these standards, including NuWave Botanicals, O.P.M.S, and MIT45.

The new labeling standards mandated by the AKA's GMP Program provide consumers with vital information about the products they're consuming. This includes details such as volume or weight of contents, nutrition facts, serving size, alkaloid content, allergen declarations, contact information of the manufacturer, and usage directions.

NuWave Botanicals, based in Texas, is one of the leading vendors certified by the AKA. They ethically source their kratom from Indonesia and are committed to promoting kratom education and accessibility. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, NuWave Botanicals offers a range of kratom products backed by a worry-free guarantee.

O.P.M.S. has been a prominent supplier of kratom extract for over five years, setting new standards of quality in the industry. Their patented extraction process ensures the purity and potency of their products, making them a trusted choice among kratom enthusiasts.

MIT45, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, is dedicated to delivering high-quality kratom to consumers worldwide. With over a decade of experience, they have earned a reputation for excellence and consistency in their products.

For those interested in trying kratom for the first time, the AKA recommends consulting with a healthcare provider, reading customer reviews, sampling a variety of strains, and choosing trusted brands that adhere to AKA standards.

Please note that kratom is not intended to treat, cure, or mitigate any disease, illness, or condition. Consumers are advised to exercise caution and ensure they are purchasing kratom products from reputable vendors that adhere to safety standards.

For more information, visit NuWave Botanicals.

