John Doge (JDOGE): The Rising Star of TON Blockchain

Moscow-Russia, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Doge (JDOGE), a TON Blockchain memecoin is poised to dominate the TON chain ecosystem. With a current market capitalization of $1.7 million and ambitious plans for expansion, JDOGE is destined to become a prominent player in the crypto space!





Driving Forces Behind JDOGE:

StonFi Partnership: JDOGE has secured a strategic partnership with StonFi, the leading DeFi platform on the TON chain. This collaboration has already generated significant attention within the crypto community and is expected to boost JDOGE to new heights.



TON OPEN LEAGUE Participation:

JDOGE's application to the TON OPEN LEAGUE signifies its commitment to innovation and development within the TON ecosystem. With a track record of fostering multi-billion-dollar projects, the TON OPEN LEAGUE presents a unique opportunity for JDOGE to showcase its potential.



Telegram Ecosystem Integration:

Leveraging the widespread popularity of Telegram, which boasts over 900 million users, JDOGE aims to thrive within the TON ecosystem. Its immediate listing on the Telegram wallet streamlines accessibility, while innovative bots like DogeployerBot, TonTapperBot, and WatchdogeTONbot offer users a range of functionalities, from token creation to project advertisement and security monitoring!



A Vision for the Future:

The JDOGE team is driven by a vision to create a robust ecosystem of memes, utilities, and decentralized Telegram-based products. With a focus on fun, light-hearted engagement, JDOGE aims to embody the spirit of TON while growing community collaboration and innovation.





Tokenomics and How to Get Involved:





Total Supply: 1 million tokens

Presale Allocation: 30%

Liquidity: 20%

Marketing: 10%

Staking: 10%

Community: 10%

Ripped Club NFTs: 10%

Development: 10%





To join the JDOGE community and participate in its growth journey:



Download the Tonkeeper wallet or use the native Telegram wallet.



Acquire $TON from various exchanges or bridge from other chains to TON.



Swap $TON for $JDOGE on the StonFi DEX.



Contract Address: EQCFWfg1ELLRkNQ1VgxCEOYKqLqxAuNJTrUXFXgkag7D2ssH



For more information, visit the official JDOGE website:



https://www.johndogeton.com/



Join the JDOGE fam:

https://t.me/JohnDogeTON

https://linktr.ee/JohnDoge

https://x.com/JohnDogeTON





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

