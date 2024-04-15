Diamond Equity Research Initiates Coverage on Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO)

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research, a leading equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has initiated coverage of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO). The in-depth 28-page initiation report includes detailed information on the Altamira Therapeutic’s business model, services, industry, valuation, management, and risks.

The full research report is available here. Highlights from the report include:

Altamira’s Delivery Platforms to Potentially Catalyze RNA Therapy Innovation: Altamira Therapeutics is developing OligoPhore and SemaPhore, two peptide-based platforms for extra-hepatic delivery of RNA-based therapies. These systems utilize a proprietary 21 amino acid peptide to create nanoparticles, facilitating the delivery of siRNA (OligoPhore™) and mRNA (SemaPhore™) into cells. Notably, these platforms allow for the potential administration of nucleic acid payloads to non-hepatic tissues, setting them apart from typical RNA delivery technologies focused on liver targets. OligoPhore and SemaPhore have shown to be effective in mouse models of cancer and inflammatory disease, including osteoarthritis, atherosclerosis, and more. Beyond their clinical promise, these platforms represent a noteworthy opportunity for deal-making in the biotech industry. Their wide-ranging applicability and novel approach provide valuable prospects for strategic collaborations and partnerships, enriching the ecosystem for RNA-based therapy development. This potentially situates Altamira as a key innovator in therapeutic applications and a desirable partner for ventures aiming to explore the broad potential of RNA therapy.

The company is realigning its strategic direction towards RNA delivery technologies while managing its legacy business with an eye on optimizing resources. The company is exploring opportunities to divest or partner its late-stage assets, including Bentrio® (AM-301), AM-125, and Sonsuvi® (AM-111), across rhinology, neurotology, and allergology. This move aims to secure non-dilutive funding, reinforcing Altamira's commitment to its core focus on RNA therapeutic development. A key step in this direction was the divestiture of a 51% stake in Altamira Medica AG, responsible for Bentrio®, to a Swiss private equity investor. This transaction not only provided Altamira with CHF 2,040,000 (about $2.3 million) in cash but also maintained 49% ownership in the subsidiary. Importantly, Altamira secured rights to 25% of future licensing income from Medica. This arrangement grants Altamira approximately 62% of the upside potential from Bentrio's business, illustrating a calculated approach to leveraging its legacy assets to fuel its pivot towards RNA-based therapies. Valuation: Altamira Therapeutics presents a unique investment opportunity, blending the imminent monetization potential of its late-stage assets with the expansive growth possibilities in the RNA therapeutics field. The company's focused effort to divest or partner its mature assets in key therapeutic areas aims for non-dilutive funding via upfront payments and milestones, thus potentially minimizing shareholder dilution—an uncommon aspect within biotechnology landscape. Despite significant development investments, Altamira's market capitalization appears to place limited value on its portfolio and pioneering RNA delivery technologies, OligoPhore™ and SemaPhore™, possibly due to market oversight of its strategic market position and its portfolio’s upside optionality. A blended Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) analysis and comparable company analysis approach, assuming a 10.0% discount rate, yielded a valuation of $8.21 per share, contingent on the successful execution by the company.

About Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.

Altamira Therapeutics focuses on creating RNA-based treatments for non-liver targets using its OligoPhore™ and SemaPhore™ delivery platforms. It has two main preclinical siRNA projects: AM-401 for KRAS-driven cancer and AM-411 for rheumatoid arthritis. The company is also divesting or out-licensing its legacy allergology, viral infection, and inner ear therapeutic assets.

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is a leading equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms.

For more information, visit https://www.diamondequityresearch.com.

Disclosures:

