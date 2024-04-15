Fobi AI Signs Multi-Year Agreement To Provide Digital Services To Thunderbird Show Park For The 2024 And 2025 Show Seasons

Fobi to deliver a secured and convenient digital show credential along with a digital ticketing platform to support a seamless and personalized equestrian attendee experience.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), an industry leader in harnessing AI and data intelligence to enable digital transformation, is pleased to announce it has signed a two-year agreement with Thunderbird Show Park (tbird) for the 2024 and 2025 show seasons. Throughout the multi-year agreement, Fobi will provide digital credentials for tbird show attendees, exhibitors, VIPs, and sponsors, along with a newly enhanced digital ticketing platform to support the sale of online event ticket purchases.

The implementation of digital credentials will both enhance security protocols at tbird and streamline the exhibitor, spectator and sponsor experience, through the utilization of Fobi’s wallet pass bundling technology.

Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi AI, states: “tbird is a leading equestrian show park located in Langley, BC. Hosting 12 weeks of top-level equestrian events throughout the year, tbird is known for its world-class facility and second to none level of service that consistently attracts an elite international talent pool. This agreement presents a great opportunity to showcase our industry-leading suite of digital products and services at a local venue just outside of Vancouver, including our checkpoint access and verification technology developed for the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in New York, our secured digital ticketing platform initially developed for the Oscars Academy Awards, and our SmartScan validation technology deployed by thousands of operators worldwide.”

For exhibitors, Fobi's wallet pass technology will enable tbird to deliver personalized updates directly to attendees' mobile phone lock screens, including event show schedules, weather updates, security notifications, sponsor shout-outs, and notifications. In addition, attendees can personalize their wallet preferences and provide reviews to help tbird identify areas for improvement and enhance the overall visitor experience.

With Fobi’s ticketing platform, spectators can now conveniently add their tickets to their Apple or Google Wallets with just one tap. This easy-to-use feature simplifies ticket purchase and usage while seamlessly integrating with any mobile device through our SmartScan software. Tickets are simply scanned upon arrival, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free entry experience. This innovative feature sets a new standard of personalized, accessible, and convenient experiences, distinguishing it as a standout feature among standard equestrian show park operating systems.

Chris Pack, CEO of Tbird Show Park, states: “At tbird, we pride ourselves on providing exceptional customer service to our valued exhibitors, sponsors and attendees, and are continuously looking for ways to up our game, particularly on the forefront of sport and tech. By partnering with Fobi AI, we will now have the ability to streamline our onsite show experience for the ease of all our guests and get valuable feedback on ways we can continue to improve the Park both now and in the future.”

About Thunderbird Show Park

Located just hoof steps from Vancouver, Thunderbird Show Park is one of North America’s premier equestrian event facilities; hosting twelve weeks of globally recognized hunter, jumper and dressage tournaments per year! For more information, please visit tbird.ca .

About Fobi AI

Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, Canada, Fobi is a leading AI and data intelligence company that provides businesses with real-time applications to digitally transform and future-proof their organizations. Fobi enables businesses to action, leverage, and monetize their customer data by powering personalized and data-driven customer experiences, and drives digital sustainability by eliminating the need for paper and reducing unnecessary plastic waste at scale.

Fobi works with some of the largest global organizations across retail & CPG, insurance, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and more. Fobi is a recognized technology and data intelligence leader across North America and Europe, and is the largest data aggregator in Canada's hospitality & tourism industry.

