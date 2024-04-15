NeoGames partners with BIG Brazil for its Caesars Brazil brand, ahead of market opening

LUXEMBOURG, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A (Nasdaq: NGMS), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iGaming and iLottery solutions, has signed a deal with BIG Brazil to power the operator’s entry into the country’s newly regulated iGaming market with its Caesars Brazil brand.



As part of the deal, NeoGames’ launch with BIG Brazil will encompass its industry-leading gaming platform (PAM), sportsbook solution, online games and additional operational products and services, as the Company embarks on its mission to become a leading supplier in the soon to be regulated Brazilian market, a market that has the potential to become one of the largest in the world.

The agreement between NeoGames and BIG Brazil follows the recent announcement by the operator of a deal forged with Caesars Entertainment, granting BIG Brazil with a license to operate under the Caesars brand in the Brazilian market.

Tsachi Maimon, President and Head of iGaming at NeoGames, said: “Over the past 2 years we have become closely acquainted with the BIG Brazil team and have learned firsthand of their ambitious plans for the Brazilian market. We are excited to have been selected as their supplier and to have the privilege of supporting them in their journey to become the leading operator in the Brazilian market.”

Andre Feldman, Co-Founder and President at BIG Brazil added: “We have major ambitions to become the go-to brand for players in Brazil once the regulated market opens up, and to achieve this, we need to team up with the right partner.

After exploring supplier options, it was clear that we need a partner that holds the same level of commitment as us, and from day one we saw that NeoGames shares our vision of building a significant market presence and how to best achieve that.”

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The acquisition of the Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio, comprised of iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

About BIG Brazil

BIG Brazil is a Brazilian Holding company with subsidiaries operating regulated live and online games, sports book, poker and lottery. Since 2015, BIG Brazil has been licensed by Caesars Entertainment and William Hill U.S. to operate its brands in Brazil.

