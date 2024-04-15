Altus Group Recognized as “Data Solution of the Year for Real Estate" in 2024 Data Breakthrough Awards

TORONTO, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus Group” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate (“CRE”), is pleased to announce it was selected as the “Data Solution of the Year for Real Estate” in the prestigious 2024 Data Breakthrough Awards which recognizes leading data technology innovators around the world.



Altus Group’s data and analytics solutions are trusted by many of the world’s leading CRE companies to uncover opportunities, identify risks, understand portfolio impacts, and enhance asset and portfolio performance. In recent years, Altus Group has made great strides in connecting disparate asset-level data with advanced analytics to extract asset-level intelligence for actionable insights. Altus Group’s knowledge graph technology organizes data from multiple sources under a common Altus ID, enabling faster and more flexible access to high quality data to conduct performance analytics.

“It’s an honour for Altus to be recognized in this year’s Data Breakthrough Awards,” said David Ross, Chief Technology Officer at Altus. “We have made significant investments in our data analytics capabilities to improve the organization and analysis of data to be able to dynamically interrogate the performance of CRE assets and portfolios. I’m excited about our innovation roadmap for this year which will help clients alleviate the challenges of fragmented data and empower them with enhanced portfolio performance analytics.”

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program that recognizes the top companies, products and services within the global data technology market. The 2024 awards program, which attracted, in the aggregate, more than 2,250 nominations from diverse industries worldwide, recognizes companies best in their field demonstrating exceptional breakthroughs amidst the competitive data technology landscape. Criteria for recognition emphasize innovative solutions that address a true need, solve a complex or critical problem, or seize an opportunity and create or revolutionize a new market or industry. The 80 winning companies, among them Altus Group, underwent comprehensive evaluation based on innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, value, and impact.

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. We deliver intelligence as a service to our global client base through a connected platform of industry-leading technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. Trusted by the largest CRE leaders, our capabilities help commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycle. Altus Group is a global company headquartered in Toronto with approximately 3,000 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus Group (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

