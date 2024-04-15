Chiesi USA Appoints Richard Smith as Vice President and Business Unit Leader, U.S. AIR

Richard Smith brings 25 years of expertise in building commercial excellence and partnering with the healthcare community across multiple therapeutic areas

Chiesi USA remains steadfast in its preparations for the full-scale U.S. launch of its AIR franchise as part of the company’s commitment to improving respiratory care and health in communities

CARY, N.C., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi USA, Inc. (key-A-zee), the U.S. affiliate of Chiesi Farmaceutici, an international research-focused healthcare Group (Chiesi Group), today announced it has appointed Richard Smith as vice president and business unit leader of U.S. AIR. Smith will report to Jon Zwinski, CEO and general manager of Chiesi USA.

“The development of our U.S. AIR franchise continues to accelerate, and we are building upon Chiesi’s global leadership in respiratory care by bringing Richard’s skills and talents to our management team in the U.S.,” said Zwinski. “Richard’s inspirational leadership and track record of enabling actionable programs with multistakeholder engagement reflect Chiesi USA’s mission and values. His appointment represents a crucial step forward in our ambition to deliver transformational impact for patients in the U.S. who are affected by respiratory disease.”

Smith brings 25 years of expertise in designing and executing commercial strategies alongside nurturing organizational development. Before joining Chiesi USA, Smith was vice president and head of the U.S. commercial organization at LEO Pharma, Inc. He has experience in and an affinity for building pharmaceutical organizations. He brings in-depth leadership experience in all aspects of commercial early-stage planning, build-out, and launch in environments ranging from start-ups to large pharmaceutical companies.

“Chiesi USA is at a stage of tremendous growth that reflects its history of creating shared value for its patients and delivering innovative treatments and values-driven approaches that help patients breathe,” Smith said. “The time is now for us to partner with the U.S. respiratory community in elevating care for more patients with respiratory diseases in the United States. I’m pleased to join the talented team at Chiesi USA and look forward to recruiting the necessary talent to maximize our success while leading this endeavor.”

Chiesi Group is committed to creating shared value for its patients as a sustainable pharmaceutical company. In line with Chiesi Group’s global growth, Chiesi USA’s AIR franchise will encompass the company’s portfolio of products and services related to the act of breathing and the quality of air we breathe. Chiesi AIR’s clinical pipeline includes multiple projects across asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), among other respiratory diseases.

Beyond advancing and commercializing pharmaceutical solutions, Chiesi AIR will partner with communities and other organizations to create actionable programs to address unmet needs, encourage equitable care, and achieve environmental sustainability, all of which have been shown to impact health outcomes for patients with respiratory diseases.

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of products for the hospital and target office-based specialties. Chiesi USA is a wholly owned subsidiary of privately-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the company delivers therapies and enhances care for patients in the areas of acute cardiology, neonatology, cystic fibrosis and rare diseases. Recognized as a Certified B Corporation™, Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

About Chiesi Group

Chiesi is an international, research-focused biopharmaceuticals group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company’s mission is to improve people’s quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment.

By changing its legal status to a Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, and France, Chiesi’s commitment to create shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. As a certified B Corp since 2019, we’re part of a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact. The company aims to reach Net-Zero greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions by 2035.

With over 85 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), operates in 31 countries, and has more than 6,500 employees. The Group’s research and development center in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden.

For further information please visit www.chiesi.com.

Contacts

Chiesi USA: Gentry Lassiter, +1 (948) 800-5262, gentry.lassiter@chiesi.com

PP-G-1476 V1.0

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d8e8d6fc-d38e-4dcd-a81d-6e029c5a9fbc