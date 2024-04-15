Turning dreams into reality: 1970s-inspired Lachine Hospital Foundation Gala raises $182,830 net to support the modernization and expansion of the Lachine Hospital

DORVAL, Quebec, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It was an evening filled with 70s disco flair, delicious canapés, and thrilling prizes to be won. The Montreal Airport Marriott In-Terminal Hotel was converted into Studio 514, a unique Montreal-spin on the famed disco nightclub Studio 54. It was a moving evening filled with celebration, and prominent members of the West Island business community came together to support the bright future of Lachine Hospital. Funds raised at the gala support the purchase of cutting-edge equipment and will bring quality care to the heart of the West Island.



“It was truly inspiring to see everyone come together and rally for Lachine Hospital, which is really the heart of this community. As a local business leader, I believe that we have a responsibility towards our community—and it starts with Lachine Hospital. The success of this year’s gala underscored the commitment of West Island CEOs to uplifting and supporting their local health care infrastructure. I am so proud to have been a part of that important moment for Lachine Hospital.”

–Julie Emond, LHF Gala Co-chair and Vice-President and General Manager of BioMérieux Canada

At more than halfway towards its $5 million goal in the Dream Big: Lachine Hospital campaign, this was a monumental moment in the history of Lachine Hospital and its inspiring community, and merited celebration. The playful, disco-themed gala highlighted the tight-knit culture at Lachine Hospital and united its community under a common goal: bringing excellence in patient care to the West Island.

“I am awe-struck, and so inspired by what we’ve accomplished here tonight. To witness the entire West Island, Dorval, and Lachine communities collectively push for a brighter future for Lachine Hospital, and for increased access to care, it underscores the importance of what we’re doing. Anyone who has ever benefited from the line of care at Lachine Hospital knows what a truly special place it is. It’s been an absolute honour to serve as co-chair and see this incredibly meaningful event come to fruition.”

—Jason Prevost, Gala Co-chair and President and COO of Leviton Canada

The Dream Big: Lachine Hospital campaign is complementing the larger, $220 million modernization and expansion project of Lachine Hospital. The $5 million will support the purchase of the latest cutting-edge equipment needed to heal and care for patients. This will dramatically increase the quality of care and accessibility to services in the West Island. The revitalized hospital will include, cutting-edge surgical suites, a comfortable palliative care unit, and individual patient rooms that allow for privacy and rest.

“I am so grateful for all the encouragement from our donors, sponsors and the West Island business community. Anchored in its community, the Lachine Hospital benefits from teams whose devotion to providing great care to the patient population is indisputable. By sharing our vision for the Lachine Hospital’s future, we continue to get closer to our goal of modernizing and expanding the hospital.”

–Dr. Lucie Opatrny, President and Executive Director, MUHC

Thanks to the support of gala attendees, the MUHC Foundation and the Lachine Hospital Foundation are contributing to revolutionizing care in the West Island. The funds will support the latest technology in health care, bringing personalized and world-class health care to where it’s needed.

“When we partnered with the Lachine Hospital Foundation in 2021, our goal was to ensure that excellence patient care was available in the heart of the West Island. Today, we’re so close to that goal, and we owe it to the inspiring commitment of our volunteers, the generosity of our donors, and the unwavering support of everyone who made this evening such a success. In many ways, it feels like just the start of what it is possible for Lachine Hospital.”

—Marie-Hélène Laramée, President and CEO, MUHC Foundation

About the McGill University Health Centre Foundation

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation raises funds to support excellence in patient care, research and teaching at the McGill University Health Centre, one of the top university hospitals in Canada. Our Dream Big Campaign to change the course of lives and medicine is raising millions of dollars to solve humanity’s deadliest puzzles: infectious diseases; end cancer as a life-threatening illness; fix broken hearts through innovative cardiac care; detect the silent killers—ovarian and endometrial cancers—early; create the best skilled health care teams in Canada; and much more. We are rallying our entire community to solve the world’s most complex health care challenges. https://muhcfoundation.com

The MUHC Foundation is accredited by Imagine Canada for excellence in non-profit accountability, transparency and governance. https://muhcfoundation.com

About the Lachine Hospital Foundation

Established in 1976, the Lachine Hospital Foundation raises funds to support excellence in health care at the Lachine Hospital. In 2022, the Lachine Hospital Foundation joined forces with the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation to have an even bigger impact on the health of the community. Our Dream Big: Lachine Hospital campaign is raising $5 million to purchase state-of-the-art equipment to complement the modernization and expansion of the Lachine Hospital, which is currently underway. With the support of our community, the revitalized Lachine Hospital will provide world-class care to the entire West Island. www.lachinehospitalfoundation.ca

