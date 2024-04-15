ACV Transportation Expands Services to Vehicles Purchased Outside of the ACV Platform

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), the leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial clients, continues to support the evolving transportation service needs of its customers and partners. Recently, the company announced that ACV Transportation, a leading provider of vehicle logistics solutions, has expanded its services to include vehicles that were not purchased on the ACV platform.



ACV Transportation offers competitive pricing through a nationwide network of over 3,000 vetted, compliant and reliable carriers. These carriers are measured, incentivized and actively managed to ensure the highest level of service, quality and safety. ACV Transportation quotes every lane in the continental U.S. in real-time with firm prices and shows a live ETA and status for its customers in the app. The company has delivered over one million vehicles and delivers with a median cycle time of less than four days for moves averaging more than 400 miles.

ACV is accelerating its technology investment in 2024 to deliver even smoother customer experiences related to transportation. ACV Transportation leverages artificial intelligence and data to calculate prices and match requests to the best carrier, driving enhanced efficiency and ensuring each carrier’s load board and routes are optimized.

"The mission of ACV Transportation continues to be making vehicle transportation easy and reliable for our customers, now including their vehicles that were purchased outside of our platform,” said ACV Transportation Senior Product Manager Jordan Hoeber. “By extending our services to vehicles from various sources, we're helping our dealer partners move their inventory with one provider, making the transportation process even more efficient. This expansion serves as an example of ACV’s ongoing work to provide seamless transportation solutions to the entire automotive community."

This product enhancement offers new opportunities and removes common boundaries for dealers and businesses to benefit from ACV's trusted and efficient transportation services. ACV customers can now conveniently request this expanded service directly through the ACV portal, and a dedicated team ensures each vehicle move is executed with the utmost care and professionalism.

To learn more about how to access the ACV Transportation portal and additional functionalities, please view the “how to” video or listen to ACV’s latest episode of the “In the Passenger’s Seat” podcast featuring Hoeber. Current ACV customers can find the new ACV Transportation portal when they log into their account in the top navigation bar. Dealers and businesses who would like to sign up for ACV can visit www.acvauctions.com and click “Get Started.”

