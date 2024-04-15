Signing Day Sports Announces Appointment of Jeff Hecklinski as President

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signing Day Sports, Inc. (“Signing Day Sports” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: SGN), the developer of the Signing Day Sports app and platform to aid high school athletes in the recruitment process, today announced the appointment of Jeff Hecklinski, as the Company’s new President. In addition, Mr. Hecklinski was also elected to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Hecklinski served as Signing Day Sports’ General Manager from March 2023 to April 2024. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Hecklinski was a consultant in the college sports industry from November 2022 to February 2023. He has amassed a wealth of experience over three decades in various coaching capacities at numerous NCAA football programs, including, but not limited to, San Diego State University, University of Kansas, Indiana State University, University of Illinois, Colorado State University Pueblo, University of Michigan, Ball State University, and the University of Arizona. Mr. Hecklinski holds a B.A. in Communications from Western Illinois University.

Daniel D. Nelson, CEO and Chairman of Signing Day Sports, stated, "I am delighted to welcome Jeff to our senior executive team. His accumulated experience with NCAA football programs has been of significant value to the Company since his arrival in March 2023. As General Manager, Jeff has been boots on the ground, engaging with coaches and student-athletes, as well as running the numerous football combines the Company sponsors throughout the year. Moreover, he has helped shape and execute the overall strategic vision of the Company. I am excited to continue working with Jeff as he steps into his new role as President of the Company and am confident that under his direction, we will further the growth of our Signing Day Sports app and help many more student-athletes in their recruitment journey."

Jeff Hecklinski commented, "I am honored to join the executive team at Signing Day Sports during such a pivotal stage in the Company’s development. As a former college football coach, the potential of the Signing Day Sports app resonated with me immediately when I joined the Company, seeing it as a crucial link between high school athletes and college programs. My experience with the Company has been extremely positive, as we have witnessed considerable growth in a relatively short time. In my new role, I am eager to collaborate with the executive team to further enhance the Signing Day Sports app by introducing new features and products that aid in athlete development and engagement, all on an innovative and accessible platform."

About Signing Day Sports

Signing Day Sports' mission is to help student-athletes achieve their goal of playing college sports. Signing Day Sports' app allows student-athletes to build their Signing Day Sports' recruitment profile, which includes information college coaches need to evaluate and verify them through video technology. The Signing Day Sports app includes a platform to upload a comprehensive data set including video-verified measurables (such as height, weight, 40-yard dash, wingspan, and hand size), academic information (such as official transcripts and SAT/ACT scores), and technical skill videos (such as drills and mechanics that exemplify player mechanics, coordination, and development). For more information on Signing Day Sports, go to https://ir.signingdaysports.com/overview/default.aspx .

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "project" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to obtain additional funding to develop additional services and offerings, market acceptance of the Company's current products and services and planned offerings, competition from existing online and retail offerings or new offerings that may emerge, impacts from strategic changes to the Company's business on its net sales, revenues, income from continuing operations, or other results of operations, the Company's ability to attract new users and customers, increase the rate of subscription renewals, and slow the rate of user attrition, the Company's ability to retain or obtain intellectual property rights, the Company's ability to adequately support future growth, the Company's ability to comply with user data privacy laws and other current or anticipated legal requirements, and the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel to manage its business effectively. These risks and uncertainties are, in some cases, beyond our control and could materially affect results. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual events or results may vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

