Marathon Digital Holdings Appoints Manoj Narender Madnani as Managing Director for EMEA Expansion

Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the world’s largest publicly traded Bitcoin miners and a leader in supporting and securing the Bitcoin ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Manoj Narender Madnani as Managing Director for the EMEA Region, where he will oversee Marathon’s strategic expansion opportunities in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and Asia.



Manoj Narender Madnani brings to Marathon an extensive background in international business development and global joint ventures, with a proven track record in corporate finance, international transactions, and strategy across key sectors such as energy, AI technology, media, hospitality, and retail. His previous roles include Managing Director of Kulczyk Investments SA, where he was responsible for the global energy and infrastructure footprint, and CEO and Co-Founder of Beacon Media, a pioneering media and entertainment firm. Manoj is a Babson College alumnus and Trustee, an active member of the Young Presidents Organization since 2003, and a prominent speaker on AI, energy, infrastructure, media, Web3, and global investments.

"Manoj's experience and relationships across the region uniquely position him to lead the next phase of Marathon’s international growth,” said Fred Thiel, Marathon’s Chairman and CEO. “This region presents a strategic opportunity for Marathon, with its blooming energy sector, expansive capital markets, and technology-friendly regulatory policies.”

Manoj Narender Madnani commented, "Marathon is leading the charge in this region by providing energy solutions that leverage Bitcoin mining. No other technology helps countries address intermittent renewable penetration at scale. Energy demand is growing, and Marathon looks forward to enabling more countries to meet that demand while also achieving their energy transition objectives. The opportunities in the region are immense, and I look forward to helping Marathon leverage its industry-leading position and resources to help drive the Company's success."

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon is a digital asset technology company that focuses on supporting and securing the Bitcoin ecosystem. The Company is currently in the process of becoming one of the largest and most sustainably powered Bitcoin mining operations in North America.

