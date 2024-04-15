TOMI Environmental Solutions to Attend Interphex 2024

FREDERICK, Md., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, announces attendance at Interphex 2024 showcasing new innovations. Interphex 2024 provides an opportunity for a wide range of biotechnology industry leaders to discover SteraMist's groundbreaking iHP technology and will be held in New York City on April 16-18, 2024.



SteraMist will present its iHP technology through live demonstrations, highlighting the significant advancements it provides to the pharmaceutical industry. Experts will be available to provide insights and discuss tailored solutions to integrate SteraMist iHP disinfection technology. Explore the latest innovations from SteraMist, including the NV+ and the SteraMist Integrated System (SIS), the newest additions to the product line.

"Interphex stands out as one of the year's most significant pharmaceutical conferences. We are thrilled to unveil the NV+ and the SIS at this event, as these products meet and exceed the current disinfection demands of the life sciences industry," remarks Elissa J. Shane, COO of TOMI. "We eagerly anticipate engaging with partners, clients, and prospective clients as we continue to make significant strides within the life science industry."

Don't miss the chance to connect, exchange professional insights, and discover how SteraMist can enhance your decontamination protocols. Join us at SteraMist, booth 2445.

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology ® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.

For additional information, please visit http://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Rosalyn Christian

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com