Global Beach Hotels Market Size To Worth USD 204.96 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 4.0%

New York, United States , April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Beach Hotels Market Size is to Grow from USD 138.42 Billion in 2023 to USD 204.96 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0% during projected period.





Beach hotels are those that are situated on or near the beach and offer a view of the sea. The beach hotels are designed specifically to entice guests to explore nature and appreciate the natural beauty of the beach. Many beach hotels provide tourists with both private beaches and great hotel alternatives. Beach hotels are popular among couples because they provide a wide range of activities such as hiking & surfing, water sports, and bicycles, as well as amenities such as physical fitness, nutritional advice, and SPA services. One of the most important advantages of beach resorts is that they encourage mental rest. Vacationers prefer peaceful environments over hectic ones, which has increased demand for beachfront hotels. The global beach hotel industry is experiencing growth due to the rise in destination weddings and underwater weddings. Beach hotels offer stunning ocean views, sandy shores, and water-based activities, attracting travelers seeking relaxation. The market is driven by rising demand for affordable, luxurious services, family groups, and water sports activities. However, hurricanes, tsunamis, and coastal erosion threaten beach hotels, causing property damage, operational disruptions, and costly repairs. High costs and overpriced food might hinder market growth. Hence, these factors might impede the market growth of the global beach hotels market during the forecast period.

The standard segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global beach hotels market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of type, the global beach hotels market is divided into budget, premium, and standard. Among these, the standard segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global beach hotels market during the projected timeframe. The growth can be attributed to the standard beach hotels typically have lower rates than luxury or boutique beach hotels.

The accommodation segment is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global beach hotels market during the estimated period.

On the basis of service type, the global beach hotels market is divided into accommodation, food & beverage, and others. Among these, the accommodation segment is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global beach hotels market during the estimated period. The segmental growth can be attributed to the accommodations attracting a steady stream of frequent passengers, including business travelers, vacationers, and conference attendees, who seek comfort, convenience, and reliable amenities.

The group segment is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global beach hotels market during the estimated period.

On the basis of occupants, the global beach hotels market is divided into group and solo. Among these, the group segment is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global beach hotels market during the estimated period. The segmental growth can be attributed to the group occupants, such as families, friends, and corporate groups, causing an increase in hotel multiple-room bookings, resulting in higher revenue for beach hotels.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global beach hotels market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global beach hotels market over the forecast period. The beach hotel market in North America is experiencing growth due to increased workload, lifestyle issues, and depression. The federal government is covering the entire cost of renourishment, while the region's accessibility, stable economy, high disposable income, and strong currency contribute to the growth. The market is expected to be driven by high spending capacity, internet penetration, easy booking, transportation, and lodging services.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global beach hotels market during the projected timeframe. The regional growth can be attributed to the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow due to rising beach tourism, disposable income, improved living standards, and availability of beach-front hotels and resorts. The increasing penetration of internet services easily beach hotel booking services and trends towards seaside areas are driving this growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global beach hotels market include ITC Limited, Four Seasons Resort, Jade Mountain, Accor SA, Four Seasons Holdings Inc., IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group PLC)., The Indian Hotels Company Limited, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Marriott International, Inc., Capri Laguna, Laguna Beach House, Montage Laguna Beach, Casa Laguna Hotel & Spa., Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Others

Recent Developments

In October 2023, with the opening of many new voco hotel locations, IHG Hotels & Resorts is excited to announce a major brand expansion across Europe. Voco hotels are becoming more and more well-liked because of their adaptable operational and design frameworks, which enable property owners to fulfill their unique visions for each location. Every hotel has a distinct personality and local charm that draws guests, and the brand's quick expansion in these popular markets serves as strong proof of its formula for success.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global beach hotels market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Beach Hotels Market, By Type

Budget

Premium

Standard

Global Beach Hotels Market, By Service Type

Accommodation

Food & Beverage

Others

Global Beach Hotels Market, By Occupants

Group

Solo

Global Beach Hotels Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canadas Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



