IO Biotech Expands Senior Leadership Team to Progress Commercialization Readiness

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IO Biotech (Nasdaq: IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on its T-win® platform, today announced that Marjan Shamsaei, PharmD, joined the company as SVP, Commercial Development and Portfolio Lead for IO102-IO103, the company’s lead cancer vaccine candidate currently in a pivotal Phase 3 trial. Ms. Shamsaei joins the company’s executive team, reporting to IO Biotech CEO Mai-Britt Zocca, Ph.D., and is based in the United States.



“Marjan’s extensive oncology product commercialization and growth strategy expertise will be invaluable as we progress into the commercial readiness phase for IO102-IO103,” said Dr. Zocca. “We’re thrilled to welcome Marjan to the IO Biotech team as we continue to expand our pipeline with product candidates in multiple cancer indications where the T-Win platform may prove highly effective.”

Dr. Shamsaei added, “It is an honor to join IO Biotech’s team during this exciting growth phase in the company. I consider myself fortunate to have played a role in bringing novel and transformative cancer therapeutics to patients throughout my career. I am thrilled to help address the ongoing need to improve treatment options for people living with cancer, with our lead program potentially coming to market as early as 2025.”

Dr. Shamsaei is an accomplished executive with over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry developing commercial and portfolio strategies in multiple therapeutic areas. Most recently, she served as Vice President, Head of Commercial at Allogene Therapeutics. Prior to this role, she served in leadership roles at Five Prime Therapeutics (acquired by Amgen), Genentech, Jazz Pharmaceuticals and SUGEN/Pharmacia (acquired by Pfizer). Dr. Shamsaei holds a Doctorate in Pharmacy from the University of California San Francisco and a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry from the University of Colorado.

About IO102-IO103

IO102-IO103 is an investigational off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccine designed to kill both tumor cells and immune-suppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment (TME) by stimulating activation and expansion of T cells against indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase (IDO) and/or programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) cells. The company is currently conducting a pivotal Phase 3 trial (IOB-013/KN-D18; NCT05155254) investigating IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab versus pembrolizumab alone in patients with advanced melanoma, a Phase 2 basket trial (IOB-022/KN-D38; NCT05077709) investigating IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab as first line treatment in patients with solid tumors, and a Phase 2 basket trial (IOB-032/PN-E40; NCT05280314) investigating IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab as neo-adjuvant/adjuvant treatment of patients with solid tumors.

The clinical trials are sponsored by IO Biotech and conducted in collaboration with Merck and Merck is supplying pembrolizumab. IO Biotech maintains global commercial rights to IO102-IO103.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on its T-win® platform. The T-win platform is based on a novel approach to cancer vaccines designed to activate T cells to target the immunosuppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment. IO Biotech is advancing its lead cancer vaccine candidate, IO102-IO103, in clinical trials, and additional pipeline candidates through preclinical development. Based on positive Phase 1/2 first line metastatic melanoma data, IO102-IO103, in combination with pembrolizumab, has been granted a breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of advanced melanoma by the US Food and Drug Administration. IO Biotech is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has US headquarters in New York, New York.

Forward-Looking Statement

