Resilient Growth in Morocco's International Remittance Market Expected Through 2028

The Morocco international remittance market has exhibited a robust performance in recent times, with consistent growth observed in both the inbound and outbound sectors. Insightful research focusing on remittance market trends reveals that the international inbound remittance market in Morocco saw a growth of 2.8% during 2023, projecting to reach US$ 13.34 billion in 2024. Additionally, this positive trend is expected to carry forward, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.4% forecast from 2024 to 2028, indicating market expansion to US$ 13.56 billion.







This market resilience is underpinned by a comprehensive analysis of transaction value and volume, which also considers the average value per transaction. With a focus on market opportunity by channel, including digital, mobile, and non-digital platforms, the insights offer a well-rounded perspective on the current and forthcoming landscape. The evaluation extends to the consumer demographic, delving into the profiles of both senders and beneficiaries, and encompassing aspects such as age groups, income brackets, occupations, and the purposes behind the remittances.



Outbound Remittance Trends



Parallel to its inbound counterpart, the outbound remittance market in Morocco has seen a growth of 1.6% during 2023, reaching US$158.0 million in 2024. Projections indicate a steady CAGR of 1.0% over the next four years, suggesting a rise to US$164.5 million by 2028. This segment of the market has been scrutinized similarly, analyzing consumer profiles, average transaction values, volumes, and the specifics of digital and non-digital transfer channels.



Strategic Implications for Stakeholders



The data-driven insights derived from the research are poised to serve a broad range of stakeholders in the financial sector, including businesses and investors active in the residence remittance domain. By illuminating the competitive landscape through the discernment of key players' market share data, the report equips stakeholders with strategic knowledge to navigate the market effectively.



Forecast and Future Opportunities



The evaluation extends beyond present conditions, providing forecasts that are indispensable for organizations looking to capitalize on future growth opportunities. The forecasted growth trajectory offers a foundation for strategic planning and informed decision-making for entities aiming to harness the potential within Morocco's remittance market.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $13.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 0.4% Regions Covered Morocco





