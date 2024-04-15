Haivision Announces Interoperability with Sony’s Cloud Production Platform, Creators’ Cloud for Enterprise

MONTREAL, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision Systems Inc. (“Haivision”) (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced that Haivision and Sony Corporation (Sony) have successfully tested Haivision’s industry-leading video encoders, decoders, and mobile video transmitters with Sony’s cloud production platform, Creators’ Cloud for Enterprise.



With support for the SRT video streaming protocol, originally developed and open sourced by Haivision, both Haivision and Sony’s solutions are now integrated for ground-to-cloud video contribution and cloud-to-ground video monitoring and distribution. With this newly tested integration, Sony’s customers can use Haivision’s Makito video encoders and Haivision Pro mobile video transmitters to send video to Sony’s C3 Portal for content contribution from the field, and Sony’s M2 Live Cloud Switcher for multi-camera live production. They can also take advantage of the low latency Makito decoders for monitoring or distributing the live video produced in Sony’s Creators’ Cloud platform.

“Haivision products, combined with the SRT protocol, support the lowest latency workflows for cloud production,” said Peter Maag, Chief Strategy Officer and EVP Strategic Partnerships for Haivision. “Latency is critical for cloud production, enabling not only stream synchronization, but also the user interactivity required for real-time production.”

"Sony is pleased to welcome Haivision as our Creators’ Cloud Partner,” said Shigeru Inoue, Product Planning Sr. Manager, Cloud Services and Alliance of Sony Corporation. “We are thrilled with these test results and excited to expand the options of communication devices available for use with Sony's Creators' Cloud.”

Both the Makito video encoders and Haivision Pro mobile video transmitters are renowned for delivering the lowest latency performance that assures seamless, fluid connectivity with cloud workflows. Haivision delivers low latency video with the utmost security and reliability over any wired or wireless 5G network.

Haivision will exhibit its live video contribution solutions at the 2024 NAB Show from April 14-17 in the West Hall at booth W2612.

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

