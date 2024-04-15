WalkMe Cements Category Leadership with Continued AI Innovation, Industry Recognition, and Financial Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced major proof points of its continuing category leadership, as digital adoption platforms (DAPs) gain rapid momentum in a $34B total addressable market (TAM). Achievements include a bold array of AI-centric product innovations and patents, analyst and industry recognition, superior customer service reviews, category-defining thought leadership, and continued financial growth. WalkMe recently announced that its annual flagship event, Realize , will be held on June 18, 2024, where the company will unveil more exciting product advancements to decisively shape the future of AI in the workplace.



WalkMe named a leader in the first-ever IDC MarketScape for DAP

In March, the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Digital Adoption Platforms 2024 report named WalkMe the leader, highlighting its early-mover advantage and AI capabilities powered by its proprietary DeepUI technology. With over a decade of real-world learning, WalkMe has accumulated billions of data points and an unrivaled view into technology usage. Its platform drives the proper adoption and value realization of technology investments, making the company an essential partner in organizations’ AI strategies. As GenAI-powered conversational interfaces enter the enterprise, WalkMe is well-positioned to meet the growing needs of the workplace with its extensive portfolio of AI-centric patents, dedicated innovation, and proven capabilities.

“As a pioneer that helped define the Digital Adoption Platform space, WalkMe was recognized for its continuous innovation in AI-driven capabilities and for its proven expertise in accelerating user adoption across workflows in large-scale enterprise deployments,” said Gina Smith, Ph.D., Research Director, IT Skills for Digital Business, IDC.

“With a TAM of $34 billion, DAP is poised for explosive growth as companies realize that disjointed digital transformation projects have failed to deliver ROI and, in fact, result in up to $1.14 million in losses weekly per enterprise due to low productivity,” said Dan Adika, Co-founder & CEO, WalkMe. “WalkMe stands at the forefront of innovation and is changing the equation for customers. With a robust portfolio of 23 issued patents and 27 patent applications pending, and AI underscored by 8 issued patents and 14 pending applications, WalkMe is propelling the development of the next generation of our digital adoption platform.”

WalkMe at the forefront of innovation, continues to win industry awards amid financial growth

Recently TechTarget identified the top 6 change management applications , and WalkMe is the only digital adoption platform to make the list. WalkMe also became a CODiE Award Finalist for Best Digital Employee Experience for the upcoming May 2024 awards, a 2024 Emotional Footprint Champion and Gold Medal Award Winner in Info-Tech's vendor evaluation of Digital Adoption Platforms , a Remote Tech Breakthrough Award winner in December, and recent recipient of numerous other acclaimed awards . Not least, WalkMe is recognized as a Leader and Star Performer for the 4th consecutive time in Everest Group's DAP PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 . Most importantly, customers are happy and expressing delight, making WalkMe the DAP leader in both satisfaction and market presence on G2 . On Gartner Peer Insights , 95% of WalkMe customers are willing to recommend the company and its solutions.

WalkMe’s financial growth has marked a transformative year, as it emerged a profitable company with revamped processes and continued operational improvements in 2023. The company is experiencing the benefits of investments in its Federal business, Partner ecosystem, Enterprise grade product, and DAP customer base. WalkMe significantly improved its financial position, generating positive free cash flow for 2023 and reaching non-GAAP operating profit in 3Q23.

Other momentum markers include:

FedRAMP Certification: WalkMe became the first and only DAP vendor to attain FedRAMP certification, positioning it to tap into growing public sector demand.

WalkMe became the first and only DAP vendor to attain FedRAMP certification, positioning it to tap into growing public sector demand. Advanced AI Solutions: With WalkMe’s successful launch of WalkMe Discovery and Shadow AI , built on the company’s strong AI foundations, the company addresses emerging enterprise needs and helps customers successfully harness new technology while minimizing risk.

With WalkMe’s successful launch of and , built on the company’s strong AI foundations, the company addresses emerging enterprise needs and helps customers successfully harness new technology while minimizing risk. Workflow Accelerators Launch: WalkMe’s new Workflow Accelerators empower enterprises to swiftly optimize critical business workflows across their technology stack. By leveraging best practices from 7 billion annual user interactions, these pre-built solutions eliminate friction, boost adoption, and accelerate time-to-value, enabling customers to realize the full potential of their digital transformation investments.

WalkMe’s new empower enterprises to swiftly optimize critical business workflows across their technology stack. By leveraging best practices from 7 billion annual user interactions, these pre-built solutions eliminate friction, boost adoption, and accelerate time-to-value, enabling customers to realize the full potential of their digital transformation investments. Thought Leadership & Category Research: As the clear category leader, WalkMe continually invests in research and thought leadership. Recent examples include the annual State of Digital Adoption 2024 (SoDA) report and Everest Group’s Evolving with AI: The Rise of Next-Generation Digital Adoption Platforms (DAPs) . Notably, the number of SoDA report downloads has already doubled the number of total downloads of last year’s report.

As the clear category leader, WalkMe continually invests in research and thought leadership. Recent examples include the annual and Everest Group’s . Notably, the number of SoDA report downloads has already doubled the number of total downloads of last year’s report. AWS Marketplace Availability: WalkMe has expanded its reach by making its Digital Adoption Platform available on the AWS Marketplace. This move simplifies procurement, expedites deployment, and allows customers to leverage their existing AWS account credits.

WalkMe has expanded its reach by making its Digital Adoption Platform available on the AWS Marketplace. This move simplifies procurement, expedites deployment, and allows customers to leverage their existing AWS account credits. Enhanced Customer Experience: WalkMe introduced new internal technology and processes, resulting in a 95% improvement in response time and a 70% reduction in resolution time. It also opened a new customer support center in Bangalore, India to serve customers with optimal follow-the-sun support.

WalkMe introduced new internal technology and processes, resulting in a 95% improvement in response time and a 70% reduction in resolution time. It also opened a new customer support center in Bangalore, India to serve customers with optimal follow-the-sun support. Expanded Customer Success Team: Strengthening the Customer Success team under the leadership of Sunil Nagdev, new Chief Customer Officer, WalkMe is driving outcome-based engagements to prove the value of its DAP solution.

Strengthening the Customer Success team under the leadership of Sunil Nagdev, new Chief Customer Officer, WalkMe is driving outcome-based engagements to prove the value of its DAP solution. Flexible Pricing Model: WalkMe introduced a flexible, segmented pricing model to better cater to customers’ needs and provide a more structured path to digital adoption success.

WalkMe introduced a flexible, segmented pricing model to better cater to customers’ needs and provide a more structured path to digital adoption success. Strengthened Partner Ecosystem: Expanding its global partner ecosystem, WalkMe is collaborating with industry leaders such as Deloitte, Accenture, and AWS to deliver enhanced value to their shared customers.

Expanding its global partner ecosystem, WalkMe is collaborating with industry leaders such as Deloitte, Accenture, and AWS to deliver enhanced value to their shared customers. WalkMe Community: Membership in the WalkMe Community has grown 400% in the past year and now has over 5,000 members.

WalkMe gears up for annual flagship event on June 18

Realize is where changemakers meet. WalkMe’s exciting annual event engages customers and partners, demonstrating what WalkMe can do for them — both today and tomorrow. Catapulting the company’s leadership position even further, WalkMe will share big announcements about advances in the generative AI space to shape the future of work and build transformative value for customers.

Register for Realize today!

“At WalkMe, we know all about being innovators and changemakers. That’s why we’re bringing together changemakers across enterprises to learn more about differentiating work and productivity through AI innovation. WalkMe is leading the way with technology and strategies for today and tomorrow. Attendees will learn how to best navigate ongoing change management and obtain mission critical tools and skills to maximize ROI, saving their company time and money,” said Adriel Sanchez, CMO, WalkMe.

This year’s Realize will be a cohesive, personalized experience for attendees through a hybrid model of both virtual and in-person elements for different audiences over weeks rather than just one day. The theme for Realize 2024 is “where changemakers meet.”

About WalkMe

WalkMe (WKME) pioneered the world’s leading Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) so companies can effectively navigate the constant change brought on by technology. With WalkMe, organizations drive enterprise productivity and reduce risk by ensuring consistent, responsible, and efficient adoption of software and the workflows it powers. Our AI-driven platform sits on top of an organization’s tech stack, identifies where people experience friction, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation needed to get the job done, right in the flow of work. Customers like IBM, Nestle, ThermoFisher Scientific, and the U.S. Dept. of Defense trust WalkMe to create the people-centric experiences required to boost the effectiveness of their workflows and maximize software ROI.

Media Contact:

Melanie Pasch

press@walkme.com