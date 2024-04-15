Horizon Group Inspires Creativity Through Partnerships with Top Brands

WARREN, N.J., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Group USA, a leading global provider of innovative activity products, continues to keep creativity fun and accessible for families by introducing new product experiences from their favorite brands. Following a strong holiday season, Horizon Group has maintained momentum throughout the first quarter through strategic partnerships across top categories, perfectly positioning the company for further growth.



Horizon Group has solidified its position as a category leader in the creative activities arena through its development of global brands including STMT® and SLIMYGLOOP®, and building strong relationships with the hottest properties delivering a range of character-based licensed activity kits that complement the Horizon Group portfolio. Among the standout successes of the first quarter include partnerships with Sanrio®, BBC Studios™, and Jazwares which have resonated strongly with multi-generational consumer audiences.

“We have a great pulse on the industry and are always identifying premier partnerships that transcend licensing and become lifestyle brands,” said Evan Buzzerio, Partner & Chief Commercial Officer at Horizon Group USA. “Working closely with these brands allows us to introduce new ranges of products that are not only innovative within the creative industry, but also provide a unique offering for both fans and consumers.”

Horizon Group’s continued focus on developing ongoing collaborations with trending brands has cultivated a portfolio of partnerships spanning a diverse range of interests and age groups. The company’s latest collaboration with Jazwares unites the pop culture phenomenon Squishmallows™ with Horizon Group’s SLIMYGLOOP® brand, introducing a range of items inspired by the wildly popular plush toys, allowing its community a new way to collect and connect with their favorite characters. First to market was a sensory line of scented, stretchy, and fluffy slime jars which catapulted to the #1 toy on Amazon and a top seller across retailers carrying the collection.

This year, Horizon Group builds upon its longstanding partnership with BBC Studios™ by expanding its popular line of products based on the powerhouse Bluey property. Horizon’s focus on travel-friendly formats and accessible activities has delivered tremendous results and reviews from Bluey fans. Consistently one of the top-ranking lines for today’s families, Horizon Group further innovates and diversifies its Bluey collection to appeal to kids.

2024 marks over 17 years of collaboration between Horizon Group and marquee partner Sanrio®. A wide range of Horizon’s Hello Kitty and Friends stationery, D.I.Y. activities, and compounds have been consistently selling out across specialty chains, craft, and trend retailers. In celebration of Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary this year, Horizon Group also introduced an exciting co-branded STMT® collection that taps into the popularity of crafting and offers DIY jewelry-making and journaling kits perfect for Hello Kitty fans of all ages.

“Our team is excited about the momentum we built heading into this year, and proud to be armed with an even more powerful line-up of iconic brands across top categories,” said Hiu Lee, Chief Marketing Officer at Horizon Group USA. “Partnerships with brands such as Bluey, Hello Kitty, and Squishmallows have allowed us to add distinctive product offerings for our retailers and ultimately, our consumers.”

As Horizon Group looks ahead to the rest of 2024, the company remains dedicated to thoughtfully expanding upon its portfolio of brands and partners, with several exciting announcements and launches in the coming seasons. To receive the latest updates, follow the company at HorizonGroupUSA.com, @HorizonGroupUSA on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, and @HGUSA on Facebook.

About Horizon Group:

Horizon’s rich history in the trend industry dates back to 1912 – and while many things have evolved, one element remains the same: Creativity. It’s universally human, and we believe creativity is for everyone. As a global leader providing trend-driven D.I.Y. and educational activity kits, our mission is clear: Connecting People Through Creativity. We need to fuel each generation with the power to explore the world around them and unlock their potential. By supporting each stage of development with thoughtful, hands-on entertainment – Horizon Group USA doesn’t just deliver products with lasting benefits, we inspire the entire creative family to be the best version of themselves – proudly expressive, confident, and unique. Together, WE create what’s next!

