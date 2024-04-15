Bloomage Showcases Bioactive Substance Innovations and Sustainability Commitment at China International Consumer Products Expo

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloomage, a global company specializing in hyaluronic acid and other bioactive substance innovations, has attended the China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) to showcase its innovations and the results of its Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts. Alongside displays of its bioactive materials, Bloomage has highlighted definitive milestones of its commitment to ESG.

The CICPE is one of the largest international consumer goods expos. Held at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center from April 13 to 18, the event features cosmetics, food, electronics, and other products by over 3,000 brands from 59 countries and regions. It serves as a critical platform for developing new opportunities and partnerships between international businesses.

"Bloomage’s has always developed products with its customers in mind,” said Songyan Zou, Vice President of Business. "The needs of different industries vary by region, application, scale, and use case, which is why we work closely with our customers to develop customized solutions for their specific needs. To build trust and a strong business relationship, we must first understand their challenges before finding the right solutions. Due to our strong manufacturing, flexibility, stable supply chain, and global service capabilities, we're able to help our customers thrive."

Bloomage has consistently supported innovations in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food products using its range of high-quality bioactive raw materials. Leveraging its advanced microbial fermentation production technology, Bloomage has created over 200 hyaluronic acid products, which have been widely applied in medicine, cosmetics, and nutrition. Beyond its core business, Bloomage also operates in the pet care, reproductive health, oral care, textiles, and paper industries. By June 2023, Bloomage's raw material sales(outside China) had reached over 4,000 customers across 70 countries and regions., accounting for 48.49% of the company's raw material business revenue.

Responding to emerging market conditions and consumer demands, Bloomage has established five overseas subsidiaries in the U.S., France, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore. Over the past three years, the company has transitioned into a customized solutions provider by deeply aligning its products with the precise needs of its various markets. In addition to hyaluronic acid, the company’s product portfolio has grown to include collagen, ergothioneine, ectoine, PDRN, and more.

In July 2023, Bloomage deepened its commitment to ESG with the establishment of its ESG Strategic Management Center. Leading the way to improve the sustainability of its hyaluronic acid production process, Bloomage’s microbial fermentation technology not only eliminates the need for animal tissues but also significantly reduces the carbon footprint.

Bloomage has optimized its processes to minimize waste and resource consumption at every level. The company achieved energy conservation and emissions reduction by repurposing waste to generate energy for production. Additionally, Bloomage has incorporated technologies to reuse condensed steam, repurpose waste heat from boilers, and implement photovoltaics and biogas generation, thereby reducing its reliance on traditional energy sources.

On April 30, 2024, the company will publish its inaugural upgraded ESG report. These milestones exemplify Bloomage's sustained commitment to contributing to society's well-being.

In 2022, Bloomage was recognized as one of the 50 Smartest Companies in China - 2021 by the MIT Technology Review. Furthermore, the "Bloomage Advocates for Cultural Heritage Conservation through Social Responsibility Campaign" was selected as an exemplary case for the sideline event at the United Nations 2023 Sustainable Development Goals Summit.

About Bloomage

In 2000, Bloomage took its first steps as a producer of hyaluronic acid using microbial fermentation. After more than 20 years, Bloomage has emerged as a leading global company specializing in hyaluronic acid industrialization. Bloomage is dedicated to improving people’s quality of life by creating healthier experiences.

Attachment