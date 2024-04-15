Gorilla Technology Lanner Launch Cutting-Edge Security Convergence Devices to Transform Cybersecurity Landscape

LONDON, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the “Company”), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, and IoT technology, today introduced its new line of Security Convergence Devices, developed in collaboration with Lanner. These hardware appliances lead the market in innovation and efficiency and epitomize Gorilla’s commitment to safeguarding digital perimeters with unparalleled efficacy and cost-effectiveness.



At the core of this initiative is Gorilla’s inaugural device, a revolutionary integrated AI-based platform poised to redefine cybersecurity at the edge. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, Gorilla’s proprietary detection engine, NetProbe will protect against the constantly evolving landscape of cyber threats. By addressing malicious IP connections and strengthening defenses against the onslaught of DDOS attacks, NetProbe enables organizations to proactively secure their networks without the need for manual intervention.

Dr. Rajesh Natarajan, Chief Technology Officer at Gorilla Technology, commented, “We are proud to introduce these Security Convergence Devices, which usher in a revolutionary era in cybersecurity. In this product line, the prowess of artificial intelligence melds flawlessly with cutting-edge hardware, setting a new benchmark for protection. With NetProbe steering the course, we are arming enterprises with the means to identify and counteract cyber threats and the strategic advantage to outpace them.”

Key features of these groundbreaking Security Convergence Devices include:

AI-Powered Intrusion Detection and Protection: Harnessing the capabilities of artificial intelligence, the devices continuously monitor and analyze network traffic to identify and neutralize potential threats in real-time.

DoS/DDoS Detection Powered by Machine Learning: By utilizing cutting-edge machine learning algorithms, the devices discern and counteract distributed denial-of-service attacks, ensuring uninterrupted network operations.

Customized Alert Notifications: Tailored to suit the unique requirements of each organization, the devices deliver customized alert notifications, enabling swift and informed responses to emerging threats.

Rich Analytics: Equipped with comprehensive analytical capabilities, the devices provide actionable insights into network activity, empowering administrators to make data-driven decisions to optimize security posture.

“As technology continues to evolve, so too must our approach to cybersecurity. With our Security Convergence Devices, we are not merely reacting to threats, we are anticipating and neutralizing them before they can inflict harm. This is not just the future of cybersecurity—it's the present,” added Dr. Natarajan.

“Gorilla Technology is strategically positioned to secure a significant share of the rapidly expanding cybersecurity market. As reported by ‘Research and Market’ and ‘Mordor Intelligence’, the Asia Pacific region's market size is set to surge from USD $35.23 billion in 2023 to USD $84.57 billion by 2028, a CAGR of 19.14%, and the MENA market is anticipated to grow from USD $2.91 billion in 2024 to USD $5.3 billion in 2029, a CAGR of 12.4%. Gorilla aims to capture at least a 2% market share, an ambitious target that can substantially enhance our revenue and significantly strengthen our financial performance in the years ahead,” stated Jay Chandan, Chairman & CEO of Gorilla.

