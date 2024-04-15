La Rosa Holdings, Inc. Signs Six-Month Media Deal with New to The Street

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Inc.'s New to The Street announces signing La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) ($LRHC) ("Company") to a six-month media contract that will feature the Company on show's televised sponsored programming.

New to The Street's IPOMarket segment with Jane King and Co-host Peter Goldstein will interview key management members about the fundamental business ongoings at La Rosa Holdings Corp. Each show will air on New to The Street's televised outlets as sponsored programming on Bloomberg TV and the Fox Business Network. New to The Street will provide social media marketing to further the reach of each broadcast. On a schedule, show previews and commercial ads will air on the sponsored TV platforms. Digital ads will stream on New to The Street's billboard platform throughout New York City. All telecasted shows will stream on the show's website: newtothestreet.com .

Joe La Rosa, Founder and CEO of La Ros a Holdings Corp. , states, "I'm excited to have La Rosa Holdings Corp. featured on New to The Street's main business show and forthcoming appearances on the show's IPOMarket segment. The New to The Street audience can learn more about our Company's five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments. As a new publicly traded company on NASDAQ, we are thrilled to highlight how La Rosa Holdings is at the forefront of transforming the real estate industry. With our focus on defining what is true Agent Centricity and transparency, we are shaping the future of real estate by bringing clarity and empowerment to every transaction and by providing Agents the financial flexibility they need in today’s new market."

“We are excited for the opportunity to showcase La Rosa Holdings to the world, revealing our rise as a Leader in the real estate community," states Deana La Rosa, Chief Operating Officer of La Rosa Holdings Corp. “With our unique company culture and dedication to providing exceptional value to agents, we're poised to lead the industry into a new era of innovation and success."

La Rosa Holdings Corp.'s La Rosa Realty was founded in 2004 and is an end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance with a state-of-the-art educational support platform. The Company's unique brokerage model is agent-centric, with 100% commission that integrates an AI technology platform to serve its agents better. The Company is rapidly expanding as it continues to acquire real estate agencies, scaling its operations and market demographics throughout the USA.

Peter Goldstein will co-host the IPOMarket Segment with Jane King, featuring companies like La Rosa Holdings Corp., small-medium business entities that decided to make an initial public offering to get listed on a national stock exchange. With 35 years of experience in investment banking and capital markets, Peter has written a book, "The Entrepreneur's IPO," which thoroughly explains and educates entrepreneurs interested in going public. The segment will focus on companies that successfully navigate the capital markets, like La Rosa Holdings Corp.

“I’m looking forward to growing this community of entrepreneurs, investors, and business people,” states Peter, “having worked closely with Joe La Rosa and the La Rosa team on their IPO on NASDAQ, I am confident that viewers will learn from Joe’s insights and wisdom about the markets and IPO process, as well as the fundamental business practices at La Rosa.”

Vince Caruso, the Creator / Producer of New to The Street, states, "La Rosa Holdings Corp. successfully became a publicly traded company , utilizing the capital markets to raise investment funds necessary for its national growth strategy to build a real-estate enterprise completely different than the traditional real-estate business model. Our viewers will hear and learn from La Rosa's management the steps taken to become public and how the use of funds has grown its operations. I, too, look forward to the interview with Peter Goldstein, the IPO expert, and his commentary with Joe La Rosa, La Rosa Holdings. Corp."

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) ($LRHC) will air on TV outlets, Bloomberg TV and Fox Business Network , as a sponsored programming. The interview first aired on Bloomberg TV, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET, and will air again on the FOX Business Network on Monday, April 22, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT. New to The Street will publish future interview announcements on dates and times accordingly.

New to The Street's IPOMarket segment will also have forthcoming announcements on guest interviews, with the cable networks' airing dates and times.

About La Rosa Holdings Corp . (NASDAQ: LRHC) ($LRHC):

La Rosa Holdings Corp . (NASDAQ: LRHC) ($LRHC) is a holding company for five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments . In addition to providing person-to-person residential and commercial real estate brokerage services to the public, the Company cross-sells ancillary technology-based products and services primarily to its sales agents and the sales agents associated with their franchisees. La Rosa's business is organized based on the services they provide internally to their agents and the public, which are residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management - https://larosaholdings.com/ .

About Peter Goldstein :

Peter Goldstein is a seasoned entrepreneur, capital markets expert, and investor with over 35 years of diverse international business experience. Throughout his career, he's held pivotal roles, including CEO, chairman, investment banker, founder, board member, investor, and advisor to public, private, and emerging growth companies. Peter's achievements span capital markets, specializing in equity financing, strategic planning, and transaction structuring. These include numerous successful IPOs, M&A, uplisting, reverse merger transactions, private placements, and crowdfunding campaigns . He's the founder of Exchange Listing, LLC , dedicated to facilitating growth companies' listings on esteemed exchanges like NASDAQ and the NYSE, and Emmis Capital , a specialized boutique fund investing in global small and microcap pre-IPO growth companies - https://exchangelistingllc.com/ & https://invest.emmiscap.com/ .

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, "New to The Street." Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://newtothestreet.com/ .

