Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market Size to Worth Around USD 484.97 BN by 2033

Ottawa, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global anti-counterfeit packaging market size was estimated at US$ 148.73 billion in 2023 and size is expected to reach around US$ 436.43 billion by 2032. The anti-counterfeit packaging market is driven by increased demand for counterfeit protection.



Market Overview

The anti-counterfeit packaging market is growing rapidly due to increased illegal practices in different sectors. There is a serious risk to customers' health and safety when using counterfeit goods. Consumers are shielded against counterfeit goods via anti-counterfeit packaging options such as holograms, 2-D barcodes, forensic methods, radio frequency identification, visible or overt characteristics, hidden or covert identifiers, serialization, and track-and-trace systems. These services are available to any firm looking to safeguard itself against name-brand counterfeiters.

Anti-counterfeit packaging has a sizable market, and the sector is expanding quickly as a result of the rising need for packaging. Counterfeit packaging has risen along with the desire for distinctive packaging. Additionally, over the years, market growth is anticipated to be driven by how simple it is to monitor products along the supply chain. Additionally, increasing technological advancement that would allow for increased technology functioning is projected to fuel the market.

Key Insights

North America anti-counterfeit packaging market size is calculated at USD 65 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around US$ 166.6 billion by 2032.

Asia Pacific anti-counterfeit packaging market size is calculated at USD 42 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around US$ 119.1 billion by 2032.

Europe anti-counterfeit packaging market size is calculated at USD 44.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around US$ 113.6 billion by 2032.

Based on type, the mass encoding segment has accounted revenue share of 28.94% in 2023.

Based on end user, the pharmaceuticals segment has generated largest revenue share of 24.3% in 2023.

Based on Packaging Format, the bottle and jar segment has captured revenue share of 17.9% in 2023.

Regional Stance

North America dominated the anti-counterfeit packaging market in 2023. North America is the hub for various companies, markets, and technology, which not only increases the demand of the market but also helps introduce advancements related to technology and products. Electrical & electronics, luxury items, food & beverages, textile & apparel, personal care, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and so many other industries, which are all dominating in the North American region, provide the need and use of anti-counterfeit packaging. There are various trends that are followed in North America for anti-counterfeit packaging, which include advanced authentication technologies, track and trace systems, blockchain integration, smart packaging solutions, regulatory compliance and standards, consumer education and engagement, and collaboration and partnerships. North America has developing countries like the U.S. and Canada that focus on developing better packaging solutions to avoid challenges.

For instance, in April 2023, Amazon, a U.S. based company that is among the world’s top five companies, announced an anti-counterfeit exchange (ACX) for eliminating counterfeits in the retail industry. ACX will help the stores share information about the counterfeiters to protect their products.





Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific has the fastest-growing economies, including India, Japan, China, and South Korea. Increased disposable income, growing population, and urbanization are major growth factors for the anti-counterfeit packaging market. The region is rapidly capturing different markets that need anticounterfeit packaging, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, luxury items, electronics, and so on. China has come up with several ideas to protect pharmaceutical materials from counterfeiting.

For instance, TRODELVY and EPCLUSA medicines in China have enhanced security features to verify the authenticity of the packaging. Companies use unique color-changing holograms in their packages for authentication.





Report Highlights

Technology Insights

The mass encoding segment dominated the anti-counterfeit market in 2023 based on technology type. Mass encoding is a cutting-edge technology that differentiates authentic products from counterfeit products. In this technique, an extensive amount of information is embedded in the packages. Mass encoding helps monitor and track the packages throughout the supply chain process, protecting them from counterfeiting or tempering. This technology is highly beneficial when it comes to mass production, where it can track individual products in large quantities. A few examples of mass encoding are digital mass sterilization, encryption, barcodes, QR codes, RFID tags, and serial numbers. Scanning these encodes helps in getting all the information related to the product, including manufacturing date, ingredients, production location, and so on.

In November 2023, Metalcarft, a provider of identification products, announced the launch of the Universal Eco Mini RFID Tag. The tag is designed for item-level retail tracking on metal surfaces.

In October 2023, a pioneering step was taken: QR codes were woven into the clothes to provide information related to the authenticity of the handloom.

End User Insights

The pharmaceuticals segment dominated the anti-counterfeit packaging market in 2023. Pharmaceutical companies are responsible for providing medications that are essential for healthcare. Counterfeiting is a huge issue in pharmaceutical companies, as counterfeit products not only tarnish the brand image but also threaten public health. Counterfeit is a major concern among developing countries. During the research, it was found that there is a 25% prevalence of counterfeit products in developing countries and 10% on a global level. It is essential for pharmaceutical companies to develop anti-counterfeit packaging and monitor the products throughout the process. Tamper-evident packaging, holograms, security seals, serialized barcodes, breakable seals, RFID technology, and smart packaging are some of the effective methods used by pharma companies for protection against counterfeiting.

In September 2023, MM Packaging, which provides packaging to pharma companies, showcased its latest micro-optic technology for the protection of patents. The technology is similar to holograms, but it also provides additional security to its origination process.





Packaging Format Insights

The bottles & jars segment dominated the anti-counterfeit packaging market in 2023. Jars and bottles are used in various industries like food & beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals, which have a direct impact on health. There are a large number of counterfeit products when it comes to water bottles. Either the products are replicated, or the original bottles and jars are reused and filled with counterfeit products. When it comes to counterfeiting, the alcohol industry faces a huge crisis. Breakable seals are one of the common anti-counterfeit systems used for sealing bottles and jars to protect them against reuse.

Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, Packaging Format 2021-2023 (USD, Bn)

Packaging Format 2021 2022 2023 Bottles & Jars 21.7 24.0 26.6 Vials & Ampoules 9.7 10.8 12.1 Blisters 10.9 12.1 13.5 Trays 14.5 16.0 17.7 Pouches & Sachets 16.9 18.7 20.7 Tubes 19.3 21.5 24.0 Syringes 8.5 9.5 10.7 Others 19.3 21.3 23.4

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Safety of Consumers

Counterfeit products are produced illegally and, the majority of times, do not contain quality and safe products. Fake products meet quality and safety standards. Many times, the products used in the products are unknown. It endangers the safety of the consumers, especially when it comes to pharmaceuticals, food, beverages, cosmetics, skincare, and other products that are consumed or applied to the body. Consumer protection against such counterfeit products becomes essential, and this can be done using anti-counterfeit packaging. Apart from packaging, awareness among consumers can also help in the identification of original vs. fake products. The awareness can be created via social media, TV programs, campaigns, and so on.

In April 2024, Sofia Fashion Week hosted a “Fight Fake” campaign to combat counterfeiting in the fashion industry. The campaign was organized to create consumer awareness, and more than 500 people participated.





Protection of brand image

With years of hard work and effort, companies build their brand and image. The majority of people buy products based on brand image and trust. Companies spend a huge amount of revenue to gain a customer base and gain their trust. With a lot of competition and other factors, it is already challenging for companies to retain consumers. Counterfeit products that do not meet quality and safety standards become a huge threat to companies' image. Companies take various measures to protect their image from counterfeit products, one of them being the use of anti-counterfeit packaging.

Restraint

Replication of anti-counterfeit packaging

There are many ways in which the packaging is made anti-counterfeit. Barcodes, QR codes, holograms, and so on. Although these solutions are beneficial, they are not 100% theft-proof. Based on the ease of replication, people who are experts in scamming and have knowledge of the right tools and technologies can easily make cheap and exact replicas of QR codes, holograms, and barcodes. These replicas do not look fake and give exact results as of the original. Companies can use scratch-off films and verification loops to overcome this challenge.

Opportunities

Blockchain technology

Blockchain technology is used in various industries and can be used in the anti-counterfeit packaging market as well. With the help of blockchain technology, each product will be provided with a unique digital identity, which will be recorded on the blockchain network. Blockchain technology has several benefits, including increased security & trust, improved efficiency, better customer experience, legal compliance, and enhanced transparency.

For instance, an automotive aftersales service platform based in China named Tuhu Car has launched Huawei Cloud’s blockchain technology. It will help provide anti-counterfeit traceability certifications for different parts and authenticity verification.





Smart packaging

Smart packaging is another opportunity that can help grow the anti-counterfeit packaging market. It provides additional benefits over traditional options. AI can improve the packaging process by continuously tracking products throughout the supply chain. The anti-counterfeit solutions can be digitalized, and digital markers, crypto-signatures, invisible signatures, digital tags, and watermarks will be used for detailed analytics. These smart packaging solutions will be difficult for counterfeiters to track and replicate.

For instance, in February 2024, a smart upgrade was made in the glue used for sticking anticounterfeit tags. In the glue, small metallic particles will be used, which will create unique patterns when the tag is deployed. It will become a security property that will create terahertz waves. The pattern created by the particles will reflect a unique pattern based on size, location, pattern, and orientation. If someone tries to remove and re-stick the tag, it will disrupt the pattern, which will help detect counterfeiting.





Recent Development in the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

In April 2024, 3M launched a new app called the 3M Verify app. The purpose of the app is to detect counterfeit PPE. The app is able to identify authentic disposable respirator cartons in real time. The advanced technology used in the app provides a high degree of certainty.





In 2023, Amazon invested more than US$1.2 billion to reduce counterfeit products, protect consumer rights, and safeguard genuine products. The company also hired 15,000 people from different backgrounds, including software developers, machine learning scientists, and expert investigators, to detect counterfeit products.





In July 2023, PiQR partnered with Unitag to provide better anti-counterfeit solutions. The partnership is done to enhance brands' confidence in using on-pack QR codes. Companies will enhance their security, authentication, and copy-detection features to protect themselves against counterfeiters.





Key Players in the Market

DigiSeal Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Mettler Toledo International Inc.

CCL Industries Inc.

3M Company

Hologram Industries

Tesa SE

SICPA SA

HID Global Corporation

Brandprotect GmbH

Segments Covered in the Report

By Technology

Holograms

RFID

Mass Encoding

Forensic Markers

Tamper Evidence

Others

By Packaging Format

Bottles & Jars

Vials & Ampoules

Blisters

Trays

Pouches & Sachets

Tubes

Syringes





By End-User

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverage

Automotive

Personal Care

Electrical & Electronics

Luxury Products

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





