European and USA Pharmaceutical Directory 2024: Indispensable Guide for Key Decision-makers

Dublin, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European and USA Pharmaceutical Directory 2024" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European & USA Pharmaceutical Directory has been thoroughly researched, to bring you a completely up-to-date guide to Europe's & America's ever-changing pharmaceutical industries.



If you sell or buy Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology products, Biopharmaceuticals, Bulk Pharmaceuticals, OTC/Healthcare products, Fine Chemicals, Generics, Genomics, or Diagnostics/Reagents; or, if you're looking to break into this appealing market, the new European & USA Pharmaceutical Directory will provide you with thousands of fresh business contacts - and help you keep track of old ones - quickly and easily.



This new directory covers the entire European & USA pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry sector including:

Pharmaceuticals; Biotechnology; Biopharmaceuticals; Bulk Pharmaceuticals; Drug Delivery

OTC/Healthcare Products; Clinical Research; Research & Development

Ethical Pharmaceuticals; Fine Chemicals; Generics; Genomics; Contract Manufacturers

Contract Research; Cosmetics; Diagnostics/Reagents; Licensing

Plus 30 more categories!

DATABASE 1: The European Pharmaceutical Directory



Whether you are a product manager, in charge of marketing or simply interested to remain in touch with the latest developments in the European pharmaceutical industry, this Directory will save you time and effort in finding the up-to-date information you need.



The European Pharmaceutical Directory gives you instant access to a wealth of accurate contact information on over 4,500 companies in Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, the Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom. This essential Directory is your connection to key decision-makers in the pharmaceutical industry in Europe.



DATABASE 2: The USA Pharmaceutical Directory



The USA Pharmaceutical Directory is one of the most comprehensive and accurate Directories of companies and executives in the USA pharmaceutical industry that has ever been published. It contains more than 3,000 pharmaceutical companies and 7,000 executives working in the industry in the USA. This powerful Directory is your connection to key decision-makers in the pharmaceutical industry in the Americas.



Whether you are a product manager, in charge of marketing or simply interested to remain in touch with the latest developments in the pharmaceutical industry, this Directory will save you time and effort in finding the information you need.



Listing over 7,500 companies, entries in The European & USA Pharmaceutical Directory feature:

Full company contact details including telephone and fax

Web and email addresses

Names of key management and trading personnel

Locations of offices

Main product information

Number of Employees

This combined Directory will enable you to:

Profile a market

Build new business prospects

Pinpoint key executives

Generate new customers

Discover who your competitors are

Make vital contacts

Save the time, money and effort of doing your own research

Identify alternative suppliers and manufacturers

Source up-to-date company information

Access a wealth of quality information on healthcare companies

6 Great Reasons to order your copy of The European & USA Pharmaceutical Directory:

Save time: no need to search the internet, all the information you need is in one handy guide;

Save money: by using a resourceful book that details all your business contacts activities;

Gain an understanding of the key players in this increasingly dominant market: quickly and easily

Source the right trader/producer: by identifying products quickly;

Discover new business leads: and grow your business;

Update your contact list: from the most reliable source in the industry.

This combined Directory is truly an indispensable guide to the European & American pharmaceutical companies and key pharmaceutical decision-makers!



Why wait? If you are buying or selling pharmaceuticals in the European or American market, or wish to do so, this directory is essential for you. Where else will you find such a broad depth of both key contact and production information for the European & American pharmaceutical industry in one handy reference source?

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gduvmy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.