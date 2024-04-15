V-me TV Unveils Exciting New Prime Time Lineup for April

MIAMI, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- V-me TV, the vibrant and leading television network catering to the U.S. Hispanic audience, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new prime time lineup. This exciting update includes the premieres of internationally acclaimed series such as "Borgen", "Carmen Curlers", "The Killing", and "Legacy" – all making their debut for the U.S. Hispanic audience.



Each of these titles has captivated audiences worldwide with their compelling narratives and dynamic characters. V-me TV is proud to now bring these acclaimed series to its viewers, offering a diverse range of stories that resonate with the complexities and richness of the Hispanic experience.

“We are dedicated to fostering innovation, and broadening our content to captivate the Hispanic audience. Borgen, Carmen Curlers, The Killing and Legacy mark a pivotal moment in our programming journey, signifying both a revival and move towards diverse programming,” said Doris Vogelmann, VP of Programming and Operations of V-me Media.

Camilla Maria Saabye Krog, Head of Scripted Sales from DR added: “We are so excited with our new partnership with Vme. We’re thrilled about the opportunity to reach the US Hispanic audience together. Our shared commitment to delivering quality content ensures an exciting journey ahead. With meticulous care, we’ve curated the best content specifically for the Hispanic market, and we hope it will be warmly received by viewers.”

The new primetime lineup premieres all throughout April and represents over 200 new hours of programming for V-me TV.

