Yoga Mat Market to Unroll a Profitable Future by 2030, Global Revenue to Reach US$26.5 Billion | Fairfield Market Research

London, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global yoga mat market is flourishing, driven by a surge in health and wellness consciousness. According to a recent report by Fairfield Market Research, the market is poised for significant growth, with a projected valuation of US$26.5 Bn by 2030. This reflects a substantial leap from its estimated value of US$17.6 Bn in 2023.



The burgeoning yoga mat market can be attributed to several key factors. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing their wellbeing, embracing yoga as a holistic practice that promotes physical fitness, mental clarity, and stress reduction. This rising interest in yoga has fuelled the demand for high-quality yoga mats that provide comfort, support, and stability during practice.

Get Sample Copy of Report at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/yoga-mat-market/request-sample

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$17.6 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$26.5 Bn CAGR 5.3% Growth Drivers The Thriving Trend of Health & Wellness

Premiumisation

Ascending Consumer Spending

Growth of Yoga Studios, and Online Programmes Segmentation By Material (PVC, TPE, Rubber, PE, Cotton/Jute)

By Distribution Channel (Specialty Store, Departmental Store & Hypermarket, Online Channel) Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The yoga mat market is expected to witness a steady growth trajectory over the next few years. The market research report anticipates a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2023 – 2030). This growth is indicative of the increasing popularity of yoga across demographics and a burgeoning interest in creating home yoga studios.

Furthermore, the report highlights a shift in consumer preferences towards eco-friendly yoga mats. Materials like recycled plastics, cork, and bamboo are gaining traction as consumers become more environmentally conscious. Thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) is emerging as the fastest-growing segment within the yoga mat market. TPE yoga mats are lauded for their durability, affordability, and eco-friendly properties.

"The global yoga mat market is experiencing robust growth, fuelled by a growing emphasis on health and wellness. Consumers are increasingly recognising the benefits of yoga, and are seeking high-quality mats to support their practice," says a leading analyst at Fairfield Market Research.

For More Industry Insights Read: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/yoga-mat-market

Key Research Insights

Online sales of yoga mats are surging as consumers become comfortable with online purchases, impacting traditional retail channels.

Customisation options for colours, patterns, and even personal designs are gaining popularity as consumers seek unique and aesthetically pleasing yoga mats.

The increasing number of yoga studios and fitness centres is driving demand for yoga mats in both personal and commercial settings, with bulk purchases by studios contributing significantly.





Insights into Segmentation Analysis

The TPE segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR owing to its affordability, durability, and eco-friendliness.

PVC yoga mats remain popular due to their low cost, but their market share is expected to decline slightly as consumers prioritize eco-conscious options.

Nitrile rubber and natural rubber yoga mats cater to yogis seeking superior grip and cushioning. However, these materials tend to be more expensive.

Yoga studios and fitness centres are projected to continue driving demand for high-quality, durable yoga mats.

The home use segment is expected to witness significant growth as more people create home yoga spaces.

Online stores are rapidly becoming the preferred channel for purchasing yoga mats, owing to convenience and wider selection.

Key Report Highlights

Yoga mats come in a wide range of materials like PVC, TPE, rubber, and natural fibres, catering to different user preferences. Eco-friendly options made from recycled materials, and bamboo are gaining traction due to sustainability concerns.

Consumers are increasingly opting for premium yoga mats with better grip, thickness, and innovative designs, willing to pay more for an enhanced yoga experience.

Advancements in materials and manufacturing are leading to yoga mats with improved features like antimicrobial properties, better durability, and easier maintenance.





Insights into Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the yoga mat market throughout the forecast period.

Growth of Asian markets is attributed to the rising disposable income and increasing awareness of yoga's health benefits in this region.

North America is another significant market for yoga mats, with a well-established yoga culture and a high concentration of fitness enthusiasts.

The European market for yoga mats is expected to grow steadily, driven by a growing interest in holistic wellness practices.

Key Players in Global Yoga Mat Market

Lululemon Athletica Inc.

Manduka Inc.

Yoga Direct

Liforme

Gaiam Inc.

JadeYoga

Rhino Skin Gear

Equilibrium Products

Global Yoga Mat Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2023-2030 - (By Material Coverage, By Distribution Channel Coverage, By Geographic Coverage and By Companies): https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/yoga-mat-market

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com

LinkedIn | Twitter