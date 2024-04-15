Hot and Cold System Market Anticipated to Reach a Valuation of US$ 41.0 Billion by 2034: Geothermal Heat Pumps Gain Traction for Eco-Friendly Heating and Cooling | FMI Study

NEWARK, Del, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hot and cold system market size is poised for significant growth, attaining US$ 21.4 billion in 2024. The hot and cold system demand is expected to experience a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the market revenue of hot and cold systems is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 41.0 billion.



The need for efficient temperature-regulating hot and cold systems has been fueled by growing consumer awareness of environmental issues and energy efficiency. Hot and cold systems adoption in both the residential and commercial sectors has increased dramatically.

The performance and capacities of hot and cold systems have been improved by technological developments, increasing consumer appeal. Strict government restrictions have encouraged using energy-efficient heating and cooling solutions to decrease carbon emissions, spurring the industry expansion of hot and cold systems.

Since new construction needs effective temperature control systems, the expanding industry has presented numerous hot and cold system market opportunities. The proliferation of hot and cold systems in homes and offices has been fueled by changing lifestyles and rising disposable incomes, raising the need for comfort and convenience.

The strong hot and cold system market growth has been attributed to several parameters, including economic conditions, technological innovation, regulatory backing, and environmental consciousness.

Key Takeaways

South Korea hot and cold system industry is anticipated to boost at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2024 and 2034.

Japan heating and cooling system market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% through 2034.

The United Kingdom hot and cold system market is envisioned to develop at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2024 to 2034.

China sales of hot and cold systems are expected to surge at a CAGR of 7.8% through 2034.

The United States hot and cold system sales are anticipated to evolve at a CAGR of 7.0% through 2034.

The plastic segment in the material category is predicted to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2034.

In the components category, the pipe segment is envisioned to thrive at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2034.



“Strong growth is predicted for the hot and cold system market, fueled by the rising need for effective temperature control solutions in various industries. The heating and cooling market dynamics are anticipated to be positively shaped by advancements in thermal management technologies and sustainability concerns.”- Says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Regional Outlook

The demand for sophisticated hot and cold systems has been bolstered by Asia Pacific's growing emphasis on energy efficiency. The Asia Pacific hot and cold system market is expanding due to government initiatives supporting sustainable practices.

Incorporating sustainable energy sources such as geothermal and solar power improves Europe's market opportunities for hot and cold systems. Europe's heating and cooling system market is growing due to technological developments and an emphasis on smart building solutions.

The adoption of eco-friendly hot and cold systems in North America is encouraged by growing worries about climate change. Investments in infrastructure building and renovation projects boost North America's demand for hot and cold systems.



Competitive Landscape

Driven by changing customer needs and technological improvements, the hot and cold system market is dynamic and strongly competitive. The major hot and cold system vendors compete for market share through strategic alliances, product differences, and innovation.



Regulations, the environment, and the state of the economy all impact the market dynamics of hot and cold system. A landscape of constant innovation and market expansion is fostered by established corporations competing with up-and-coming startups and niche hot and cold system manufacturers. Flexibility and agility are critical for hot and cold system providers looking to succeed in this highly competitive environment.



Vital Hot and Cold System Manufacturers

Georg

Fischer Limited

Geberit

Watts Water Technologies

Chevron Phillips

Chemical LLC

Wienerberger



Latest Advancements

Through the Department of Natural Resources Canada, the Canadian government announced in August 2021 that InukshukSynergie would receive a US$ 165,000 award to assist with commercializing its biomass-based heating systems.

The Renewable Energy Act was enacted by the Japanese government in 2020 to support initiatives for renewable energy projects. The most recent changes to the statute were implemented during this time.

Key Segments

By Material:

Plastic

Metallic

Metalized Plastic



By Components:

Pipe

Fixtures and connectors

Multifold

Temperature Control

Local distribution

Solvent Cement

Others



By Application:

Water plumbing pipes

Radiator connection pipes

Underfloor surface heating and cooling

Others

By End Users:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and the Pacific

Middle East and Africa

