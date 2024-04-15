Construction contract in Estonia (maintenance and repair of roads in Tallinn city)

On 15 April 2024, Tallinna Teede AS, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department signed a contract for the maintenance and repair of road sections and facilities necessary for the functioning of the roads in the city of Tallinn.

The contract includes the maintenance repair of the roads and streets of the city of Tallinn and the replacement of the parts of the road and road facilities necessary for the maintenance with equivalent ones.

The value of the contract is approximately 5.5 million euros, plus VAT. The signed contract has duration of 24 months.

Tallinna Teede AS ( ttas.ee ) is a road construction company that performs road construction, maintenance and repair works all over Estonia. The company has its own asphalt plant and an accredited laboratory for testing road construction materials.

Additional information: Jüri Läll, CEO of Tallinna Teede AS, tel: +372 606 1901.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee