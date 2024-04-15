Sezary Syndrome Pipeline Insights 2024, Featuring Major Players 4SC, Seagen, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Innate Pharma, Trillium Therapeutics and Secura Bio

Dublin, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sezary Syndrome - Pipeline Insights, 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Sezary syndrome pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report provides comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Sezary syndrome pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Sezary syndrome treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Sezary syndrome commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Sezary syndrome collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Sezary syndrome Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Sezary syndrome report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Sezary syndrome Emerging Drugs



Lacutamab: Innate PharmaLacutamab (IPH4102) is a first-in-class anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is currently in clinical trials for treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), an orphan disease. This group of rare cutaneous lymphomas of T lymphocytes has a poor prognosis with few efficacious and safe therapeutic options at advanced stages. KIR3DL2 is an inhibitory receptor of the KIR family, expressed by approximately 65% of patients across all CTCL subtypes and expressed by up to 90% of patients with certain aggressive CTCL subtypes, in particular, Sezary syndrome. It is expressed by up to 50% of patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). It has a restricted expression on normal tissues. n November 2020, Innate Pharma announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted PRIME designation to lacutamab, the Company's proprietary first-in-class anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory Sezary syndrome (SS) who have received at least two prior systemic therapies. It is currently in phase II stage of development and is being developed by Innate Pharma.



Resminostat: 4SCResminostat is an orally administered histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor that potentially represents a novel therapy for a broad spectrum of oncology indications, both in monotherapy and particularly in combination with other anti-cancer drugs. In preclinical models, resminostat has shown selectivity for class I, IIB and IV HDAC enzymes with a particular specificity toward inhibiting the protein HDAC6, which is active in metastasis. Resminostat has the potential to provide significant benefit to patients by inhibiting tumor progression and metastasis, inducing tumor regression and enhancing the body's own immune response to cancer. It is currently in phase II stage of development and is being developed by 4SC for Sezary syndrome.



Major Players in Sezary syndrome



There are approx. 5+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Sezary syndrome. The companies which have their Sezary syndrome drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase II include, Innate Pharma.



Company Coverage:

4SC AG

Seagen Inc.

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Innate Pharma

Trillium Therapeutics

Secura Bio

