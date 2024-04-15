CSL112 (apolipoprotein A-I (human)) Drug Research Report 2024: A Novel Formulation of Plasma-derived apoA-I - Market Size, Forecasts, and Emerging Insights 2019-2032

Dublin, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CSL112 Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about CSL112 for myocardial infarction in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the CSL112 for myocardial infarction in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019-2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the CSL112 for myocardial infarction.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the CSL112 market forecast analysis for myocardial infarction in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in myocardial infarction.



Drug Summary



CSL112, apolipoprotein A-I (human), is a novel formulation of plasma-derived apoA-I, the primary functional component of HDL. It is reconstituted to form HDL-like particles suitable for IV infusion. Studies have shown that infusion of CSL112 rapidly enhances cholesterol efflux capacity. CSL112 may offer a new approach for rapidly stabilizing atherosclerotic plaque lesions and is being developed to reduce the risk of early cardiovascular events in acute MI patients.



As per the company's R&D investor briefing presentation, recruitment of the Phase III study (AEGIS-II) is on track for LPI December 2022. The study is progressing with >80% enrolment achieved and the third interim analysis completed. The trial is expected to be completed by 2023, and the launch is expected for Q4 of 2025.



CSL112 Analytical Perspective

In-depth CSL112 Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of CSL112 for myocardial infarction in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2025 to 2032.



CSL112 Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of CSL112 for myocardial infarction covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for myocardial infarction is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence CSL112 dominance.

Other emerging products for myocardial infarction are expected to give tough market competition to CSL112 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of CSL112 in myocardial infarction.

Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of CSL112 from 2025 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the CSL112 in myocardial infarction.

Key Questions Answered

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of CSL112?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to CSL112 in myocardial infarction and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the CSL112 development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to CSL112 for myocardial infarction?

What is the forecasted market scenario of CSL112 for myocardial infarction?

What are the forecasted sales of CSL112 in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to CSL112 for myocardial infarction?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of myocardial infarction?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. CSL112 Overview in myocardial infarction

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. CSL112 Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of CSL112 in myocardial infarction

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of CSL112 in the 7MM for myocardial infarction

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of CSL112 in the United States for myocardial infarction

5.3.2. Market Size of CSL112 in Germany for myocardial infarction

5.3.3. Market Size of CSL112 in France for myocardial infarction

5.3.4. Market Size of CSL112 in Italy for myocardial infarction

5.3.5. Market Size of CSL112 in Spain for myocardial infarction

5.3.6. Market Size of CSL112 in the United Kingdom for myocardial infarction

5.3.7. Market Size of CSL112 in Japan for myocardial infarction



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



