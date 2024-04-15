Celebrate Five Days of Cinco with On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

Dallas, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is celebrating Five Days of Cinco with premium drink specials and new duck margaritas. Starting May 1, every day until Cinco de Mayo, On The Border will partner up with premier brands to spotlight their handcrafted cocktails.

Two delicious new margaritas featuring Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana Tequila will be available all month. Cinco duckies will make a splash in On The Border’s Teremana Blue Duck Oasis Rita and Duck Island Breeze Rita for lucky guests who order them on Saturday, May 4 or Sunday, May 5.

“Celebrating Cinco de Mayo at On The Border is always exciting,” says Joel Bulger, Chief Marketing Officer at On The Border. “We decided that Cinco de Mayo HAD to be bigger…so we made ours five days long!”

Celebrate with Cinco Specials

May 1 through 5 guests can enjoy $5 Cinco specials: $5 Cinco Rita, $5 Mexican draft beer, and On The Border’s signature queso for $5.

Daily premium drink specials starting at $9.99, include:

5/1 Pineapple Rita – 100% Blue Agave Jose Cuervo Traditional Silver Tequila, triple sec, fresh lime, and pineapple juice.

5/2 1800 Meltdowns – A shot of your favorite tequila or liqueur added to your Rita!

5/3 The Perfect Patron – Patrón Silver, Patrón Citrónge orange liqueur, and fresh citrus sour.

5/4-5/5 New! Blue Duck Oasis Rita and Duck Island Breeze Rita – topped with an On The Border Cinco Duck.

5/5 Spicy Ghost Rita – 100% Agave Ghost Tequila Blanco infused with Ghost Pepper and paired with fresh lime agave.

“Partnering with brands like Teremana to create our duck margaritas was the perfect way to spice up our world-class cocktails and bring the party to our guests,” adds Bulger. “Don’t miss the opportunity to grab one of our Cinco Ducks while you can!”

Cinco de Mayo is a great occasion to order catering for family, friend, and company fiestas. Partygoers can choose from a fajita buffet, build-your-own taco bar, party platters, and more. Complement any food order with a party sized gallon margarita canteen. On The Border is unique in offering pick-up, delivery, and full-service options with each catering order.

View the full Border-style menu at www.ontheborder.com/menu/.

Offers are valid May 1-5, 2024, at participating On The Border locations while supplies last. Some restrictions may apply. Must be 21+ to order or consume alcoholic beverages.

About On The Border

Founded in 1982, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world's largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With more than 125 restaurants in the U.S. and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

