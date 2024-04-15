Wearable Injectors Market size worth $ 21.48 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 15.30% CAGR – Report By Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Wearable Injectors Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.30% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 7.6 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 21.48 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Valeritas, SteadyMed Therapeutics, Tandem Diabetes Care, Amgen, Medtronic, Insulet Corporation, United Therapeutic Corporation. SEGMENTS COVERED By Type, By Therapy, By End User, and By Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent up to 4 analysts’ working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Wearable Injectors Market Overview

Rising Chronic Disease Burden: The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer is driving the need for wearable injectors. Healthcare providers are actively searching for effective drug delivery solutions, which is driving the growth of the market.

Technological Advancements: The market is experiencing significant growth due to the continuous advancements in wearable injector technology. These advancements include smart connectivity features and user-friendly designs. Improved patient satisfaction and ease of use drive higher rates of acceptance.

Focus on Patient-Centric Care: Healthcare organisations place a strong emphasis on patient-centric care models, highlighting the significance of self-administration and remote monitoring. Wearable injectors are revolutionising patient treatment, giving individuals more autonomy and driving the expansion of the market.

Regulatory Compliance Challenges: The strict regulations and approval processes make it challenging for manufacturers of wearable injectors to enter the market. The need to adhere to intricate standards results in higher development costs and longer timelines, which hinders the growth of the market.

High Product Costs: Price-sensitive healthcare providers are often discouraged from widespread adoption due to the initial investment and maintenance expenses associated with wearable injectors. Cost barriers pose a significant challenge to expanding market reach, especially in developing countries.

Limited Reimbursement Policies: The growth of the market is hindered by reimbursement policies that are not sufficient for wearable injector devices and the therapies they are associated with. The current healthcare reimbursement frameworks often fail to provide adequate coverage for cutting-edge drug delivery methods, which limits the ability of patients and healthcare providers to access these innovative treatments.

Geographic Dominance:

The North American market for wearable injectors was the largest globally. North America's dominance in this market can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related disorders, coupled with the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Wearable Injectors Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Valeritas, SteadyMed Therapeutics, Tandem Diabetes Care, Amgen, Medtronic, Insulet Corporation, United Therapeutic Corporation, Enable Injections, Ypsomed, and Becton, Dickinson and Company. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Wearable Injectors Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Wearable Injectors Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Wearable Injectors Market into Type, Therapy, End-User, And Geography.

Wearable Injectors Market, by Type On-Body Injectors Off-Body Injectors

Wearable Injectors Market, by Therapy Immuno-Oncology Diabetes Cardiovascular Diseases Others

Wearable Injectors Market, by End-User Hospitals Home Care Settings Clinics Others

Wearable Injectors Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



