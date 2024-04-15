Global Metal Oxide Varistors (MOV) Industry Report 2023-2024 and 2030: Need to Ensure Reliability & Safety of Electrical Power Systems Enhances Significance of MOVs

Dublin, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Oxide Varistors (MOV) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Metal Oxide Varistors (MOV) estimated at US$12.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

In 2023, the competitive market presence for Metal Oxide Varistors (MOVs) varied across players worldwide, with some exhibiting strong or active presence, while others occupied niche or trivial positions within the market landscape. Amidst this market scenario, the global economic update set the backdrop for understanding the broader economic conditions influencing the MOV market.

The report introduced Metal Oxide Varistors (MOVs) and explored the various types available in the market, providing insights into their applications and functionalities. Ring MOV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.8% CAGR and reach US$12.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Block MOV segment is estimated at 10.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR



The Metal Oxide Varistors (MOV) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 8.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.

Looking ahead, the global market prospects and outlook for MOVs were analyzed, with a focus on the dominance of Ring MOVs as the largest type within the market segment. Competition within the MOV market was assessed, shedding light on the competitive landscape and the market share of key players worldwide. Additionally, the report highlighted world brands operating in the MOV market and outlined recent market activities, providing valuable insights into the dynamics shaping the MOV industry.

