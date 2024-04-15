Globex Sells Another Saskatchewan Alkali Disposition

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that it has acquired and then sold another sodium sulphate Alkali Disposition in Saskatchewan to Edison Lithium Corp. (EDDY-TSXV, EDDYF-OTC, and VVO-FSE). Globex has received $200,000 in cash, and will receive $50,000 in Edison stock based on the five-day volume weighted average closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange and a 2% Gross Revenue Royalty from commercial production.



The Whiteshore property is the fifth Alkali Disposition sold to Edison in Saskatchewan, the others being the Ceylon Lake, Freefight Lake and the North and South areas of Capri Lake. Sodium is an important ingredient in sodium-ion battery formulations. Shareholders wishing information on sodium-ion batteries are directed to the website, www.sodiumbatteryhub.com.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex.

55,256,836 shares issued and outstanding