United States Precast Concrete Manufacturing Industry Research Report 2024: The Value of Construction Industry Revenue will Grow at a Sluggish Rate

Dublin, April 15, 2024 -- The "Precast Concrete Manufacturing in the US - Industry Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The industry has declined at a CAGR of 0.4% to $16.3 billion through 2023, including an increase of 3.1% in 2023

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

The industry supplies US building and infrastructure construction markets with one of the most ubiquitous inputs for large-scale construction projects. Products made by manufacturers range from slabs and roof tiles for apartments to beams and trusses for bridges and highways. Manufacturers also produce precast manholes, water retention structures and catch basins for water infrastructure and concrete panels, posts and poles to erect electrical distribution facilities.

This industry is heavily influenced by overall construction activity in the United States, as most industry revenue comes from various construction markets. Residential and infrastructure construction specifically were responsible for stable revenue flows during the challenges of the pandemic while other industries struggled.



This industry manufactures precast and prestressed concrete products for use in various construction markets. Industry products include precast concrete slabs and panels, building boards, roofing tiles, railroad ties, posts, poles, prestressed bridge beams and trusses. The production of concrete blocks, bricks and pipes is excluded from this industry. The production of ready-mix concrete is also excluded from this industry.



Key Topics Covered:



About This Industry

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

Industry at a Glance



Industry Performance

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

Products & Markets

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

Competitive Landscape

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

Major Companies

Oldcastle Inc.

Forms And Surfaces, Inc.

Grupo Rotoplas S A B De C V

Orenco Systems Inc.

AK Industries Inc.

Protank Ltd.

Tank Holding Corp

Operating Conditions

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

Key Statistics

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

Jargon & Glossary

