United States Business Concierge Services Industry Research Report 2024: Improving Per Capita Disposable Income to Support Market Growth

Dublin, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Concierge Services in the US - Industry Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Operators in the Business Concierge Services industry handle everything from appointment management to running errands, making travel reservations and even providing transportation. Once exclusively the domain of celebrities and affluent professionals, business concierge service companies have increasingly targeted private households and corporate employees to fulfill a variety of their household management tasks. This expansion in clientele has helped the industry gain prominence. As a result, industry revenue has been increasing at an annualized 8.6% over the past five years, and is expected to total $3.5 billion going into 2023. This includes an increase of 2.6% in 2023 alone.



This industry comprises establishments that provide concierge services for business executives, employees and individuals. Concierges provide a variety of services, including running errands, grocery and personal shopping, making travel and restaurant reservations, and home management. Services may be provided in-person, by telephone or online. Companies that function like brokers to match client requests with available freelance concierges are excluded from this industry.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hi7q7w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.