United States Business Concierge Services Industry Research Report 2024: Improving Per Capita Disposable Income to Support Market Growth

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Operators in the Business Concierge Services industry handle everything from appointment management to running errands, making travel reservations and even providing transportation. Once exclusively the domain of celebrities and affluent professionals, business concierge service companies have increasingly targeted private households and corporate employees to fulfill a variety of their household management tasks. This expansion in clientele has helped the industry gain prominence. As a result, industry revenue has been increasing at an annualized 8.6% over the past five years, and is expected to total $3.5 billion going into 2023. This includes an increase of 2.6% in 2023 alone.
This industry comprises establishments that provide concierge services for business executives, employees and individuals. Concierges provide a variety of services, including running errands, grocery and personal shopping, making travel and restaurant reservations, and home management. Services may be provided in-person, by telephone or online. Companies that function like brokers to match client requests with available freelance concierges are excluded from this industry.
