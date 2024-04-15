External Defibrillators Market Size is expected to reach USD 7.10 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.30%: Straits Research

New York, United States, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEDs, or automated external defibrillators, are available to those needing assistance due to immediate cardiac arrest. It is an advanced, user-friendly medical device that can assess the heart's rhythm and, if necessary, administer an electrical shock, also known as defibrillation, to assist the heart in re-establishing a healthy rhythm. AEDs, ICDs, and WCDs comprise the subcategories of defibrillators. Anyone can use a defibrillator; no specialized training is necessary. It will assist you in attaching the defibrillator pads straightforwardly and concisely as soon as they are activated. The apparatus evaluates the cardiac rhythm and will only instruct you to administer a shock if one is necessary. A cardioverter-defibrillator implant, or ICD, is a compact battery-operated device implanted within the thorax. It is intended to detect and stop irregular cardiac rhythms, also called arrhythmias.

Technological Advancements Drive the Global Market

The introduction of defibrillator technological advancements promotes market expansion. AEDs have been upgraded with various new features, including LCDs, rechargeable batteries, voice prompts, and new shock types. As a result, manufacturers have placed greater emphasis on developing innovative AEDs. Kestra Medical Technologies, Inc. announced in August 2021 that the ASSURE Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator system had been granted premarket approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The company developed the ASSURE system using the most recent technology available.

Similarly, Heart Hero and the American Heart Association (ACC) collaborated to impact SCA survival rates significantly. The ACC aims to transform cardiovascular care and enhance heart health using Heart Hero's portable AED technology. Through this new AED technology, ACC and Heart Hero have begun providing a lifeline to individuals in regions where AEDs are scarce.

Increased Mergers and Acquisitions Among Market Participants Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Several top industry actors in the defibrillator market are rapidly acquiring other market participants to expand their global product offerings. This is being done to enhance global market competitiveness. These acquisitions assist manufacturers of implanted and external defibrillators in enhancing their technical efficiencies, bolstering their financial foundations, penetrating emerging markets, and offering patients a selection of products. Defibrillator manufacturers can maintain their profit margins and expand their global presence through acquisitions despite rising cost pressures in the industry. This will enhance their ability to compete.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global External Defibrillators market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period. The United States of America and Canada make up the market in North America. It is projected that the region would experience growth on a scale not seen before as a result of programs that support the deployment of public access AEDs and other development activities by key market competitors. The product establishes a connection to an AED program manager known as LIFELINK central, which enables the AED manager of an organization to remotely monitor and manage any device readiness concerns that may arise.

Additionally, the device can send near real-time email warnings when linked to a Wi-Fi network. In addition, important factors predicted to fuel market growth include technological and product breakthroughs.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period. The market for external defibrillators in Europe is anticipated to experience significant growth in the future. This can be linked to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, the huge aging population prone to cardiovascular adverse events, and the local presence of significant firms. The European Emergency Number Association (EENA) asserts that every member state of the European Union follows the European Medical Devices Directive.

However, the laws governing AEDs at the national level vary greatly from country to country. In a survey conducted by EENA, respondents from 17 different EU nations were asked about their opinions regarding the need for training to use an automated external defibrillator (AED). The overwhelming majority of responders from all 18 EU nations felt it was unnecessary to notify authorities about AEDs. Nevertheless, most responders (representing 13 different EU countries) indicated that AEDs had been mapped in their respective nations.

Key Highlights

Based on product, the global external defibrillators market is bifurcated into manual, automated, and wearable cardioverter defibrillators. The automated segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period.



Based on end-users, the global external defibrillators market is divided into hospitals, prehospital, public access, alternate care, and home healthcare. The hospitals segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global external defibrillators market are Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Stryker; ZOLL Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei Group); Nihon Kohden Corporation; ProgettiSrl; Schiller AG; MS Westfalia GmbH; AMI Italia; Bexen Cardio; Silverline Meditech Pvt. Ltd.; Mediana Co., Ltd.; Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics; CU Medical; BPL Medical Technologies; Corpuls; Dixion Vetrieb medizinischer Geräte GmbH; Bioevopeak Co., Ltd.; METsis Medikal; EMS Mobil Sistemler A.Ş.; and Metrax GmbH.

Market News

In October 2023, the Murcia Health Service took the initiative to improve medical care for patients with palpitations, arrhythmias, and strokes by acquiring 80 state-of-the-art Holters linked to a web server that allowed cardiologists to interpret and read these examinations from any location, automatically integrating the results into the electronic patient record.

In July 2023, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd had agreed to acquire a 75% equity interest in DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH from Gorka Holding GmbH through Mindray Medical Netherlands BV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mindray's wholly-owned subsidiary MR Global (HK) Ltd, for an all-cash preliminary purchase price of approximately EUR 115 million (USD 123).

Global External Defibrillators Market: Segmentation

By Product

Manual

Automated

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators

By End-User

Hospitals

Prehospital

Public Access

Alternate Care

Home Healthcare

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

