United States Scrap Metal Recycling Industry Research Report 2024: Global Price of Steel and Nonferrous Metals will Likely Increase, Supporting Market Growth

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
The Scrap Metal Recycling industry has exhibited high volatility. Weakened demand and oversupply in world markets have pushed metal prices down. Industries in the supply chain, like metal scrap recyclers, have been forced to drop their selling prices, slashing revenue. Therefore, industry-wide revenue has been decreasing at a CAGR of 2.1% over the past five years, including an estimated 13.2% decrease in the current year, and is expected to total $41.4 billion in 2023, while profit plateaus to 3.9%.
Scrap metal recycling facilities collect, process and recycle ferrous metals like iron and steel and nonferrous metals, including aluminum, copper and nickel. Recycling involves sorting, shearing, shredding, torching and baling scrap metal before selling it to downstream metal smelters for further processing.
Key Topics Covered:
About This Industry
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
Industry at a Glance
Industry Performance
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
Products & Markets
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
Major Companies
- Sims Metal Management Ltd
Operating Conditions
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
Key Statistics
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
Jargon & Glossary
