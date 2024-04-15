X-Ray Diffraction Test Work confirms widespread Lithium bearing minerals at Titan Lithium Projects

Las Vegas, NV. , April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Lithium Inc., (OTC Markets: CDSG) (the “Company” or “CDSG”) is pleased to announce the X-ray diffraction (XRD) results for various selected samples from its auger drill program conducted at the both the Titan 1 and Titan 2 projects in Tanzania. The aim of the analysis was to identify and quantify the lithium bearing minerals present at the projects that have resulted in the anomalous lithium values as previously reported at the projects. The results confirm Lepidolite, Spodumene and Hectorite as the predominant Lithium bearing mineral species.



As previously reported, an independent analysis from Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection radiometer (“ASTER”) spectral data over the Titan projects defined anomalies both coincident with our 2023 soil analysis and, as well, highlighted key lithological and mineralogical assemblages associated with lithium mineralization such as hectorite.

The Auger drill program examined the top geologic horizons of the deep Titan basins that underlie portions of the large ASTER and soil anomalous regions on the two projects. The program was generally able to penetrate down to 40 feet and geologic observation recorded mainly a stratum composed of gray, to reddish brown to gray green clay horizons within the recovered material.

Forty-seven (47) samples were selected for XRD analysis from various depths within 17 auger holes on the Titan 1 project and 3 auger holes on the Titan 2 project. X-ray Diffraction (XRD) is method of mineral identification whereby dry powered samples are bombarded by X-rays over a range of angles to determine the different crystal structures their abundance present in a sample. Additionally, 15 sample duplicates were run for quality assurance.

The XRD analysis was performed by the University of Dar es Salaam, which has a fully equipped lab which enables them to test a wide range of ore types, with their recent focus on the growing lithium sector.

The XRD results indicated that Lepidolite, a micaceous lithium bearing mineral as well as Spodumene, a pyroxene mineral commonly associated with lithium bearing pegmatites occur along with Hectorite within the clay horizons. The composite abundance of these three minerals ranged from less than 1% up to 15% of the clay horizons on the Titan projects with the average abundance observed across the various horizons at Titan 1 recorded at 6.3% and 8.8% at Titan 2. For both projects, the lithium minerals were recorded in every sample and a general trend of increased abundance of the lithium-bearing minerals was returned as we went deeper from the surface.

Craig Alford, MSc, PGeo, and CEO of the Company, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, noted “The XRD results from the Titan volcano-sedimentary clays are very encouraging and intriguing. Mineralogical studies will continue to be part the company’s exploration efforts as it will help guide further analytical assessment for future deep drilling as well as any potential future production methodologies that we may test.”

About the Company: China Dongsheng International Inc. (OTC Markets: CDSG), through its wholly owned subsidiary Titan Lithium, Inc., is a lithium explorer and developer with operations in Nevada, USA and The United Republic of Tanzania.

