Luna Innovations (LUNA) Hit with Securities Class Action After Admitting to Improper Accounting – Hagens Berman

Class Period: Aug. 11, 2023 – Mar. 25, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 31, 2024

Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The litigation focuses on the propriety of Luna’s past financial statements and adherence to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).

More specifically, the complaint alleges that Luna made misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) its financial statements from Aug. 10, 2023 to the present included false figures as a result of improper revenue recognition; (2) as a result, Luna would be required to restate financial statements filed during Aug. 10, 2023 through Nov. 14, 2023; and (3) it lacked adequate internal controls.

Investors began to learn the truth on Mar. 12, 2024, when Luna revealed that it would not timely file its annual financial statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023 as a result of having reported revenues during Q2 and Q3 2023 “that did not qualify for revenue recognition under [GAAP].” The company also warned that investors should no longer rely on its financial statements for the quarters ended June 30 and September 30, 2023 and that its internal controls over financial reporting was not sufficient. This news drove the price of Luna shares crashing over 35% lower on Mar. 13, 2024.

Then, on Mar. 25, 2024, Luna announced that its CEO Scott Graeff has retired from his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and has stepped down from the Board of Directors, sending the price of Luna shares sharply lower on Mar. 26, 2024.

“We’re investigating whether Luna management may have intentionally violated GAAP and its stated revenue recognition policies to appear more profitable,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

