New York Film Academy Named 'Top School for Undergrad Game Design' by The Princeton Review and One of '30 Best Film Schools in America' by Backstage in 2024

New York, NY, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In March 2024, the New York Film Academy (NYFA) was again named a “Top Game Design School for 2024” by The Princeton Review®, for the fourth year in a row. This year, the college was also named by Backstage as one of the “30 Best Film Schools in America.”

The Princeton Review®, in its 15th annual rankings, listed NYFA as #39 for Game Design Undergraduate programs across the U.S. and #8 for its regional Top West: Undergraduate programs in Game Design. In a reporting partnership dating back to 2013, The Princeton Review® works collaboratively with the leading online and print publication PC Gamer.

NYFA’s faculty are among the industry-leading professionals who emphasize a rigorous approach toward teaching the fundamentals of Game Design development while implementing NYFA’s unique ability to focus on visual storytelling. Students graduate from NYFA with a deep understanding of game art, coding, and narrative storytelling. The department’s alums include one of Blizzard’s Scene Development Artists, Junliang Zhang (CyberNeon, Diablo IV), and Drew Fletcher (Avatar: Pandora Rising), an Associate Game Designer at Scopely, among others.

"We highly recommend The New York Film Academy as well as the other outstanding schools on our 2024 lists to students considering a career in the exciting field of game design," says Rob Franek, The Princeton Review's Editor-in-Chief. "Their faculties are superb. Their facilities are state-of-the-art, and their alumni include many of the industry’s most successful game designers, developers, and entrepreneurs."

The Princeton Review chose this year’s schools based on its 2023 survey of administrators at 150 institutions across the U.S. and abroad offering game design courses, majors, or degree programs. The survey collected information in four areas: academics, faculty, technology, and career prospects. The company used more than 40 survey data points to tally the rankings.

Named one of the “30 Best Film Schools in America” by Backstage, NYFA was recognized for its various campuses, giving students the option to study in the U.S. or internationally, along with its agreements for studies on industry sets and backlots including the Universal Studios Backlot in Los Angeles, California, and the Village Roadshow Studios on the Gold Coast, Australia.

One of the first disciplines offered as part of the school’s inception in 1992, filmmaking remains one of NYFA’s most successful and long-running programs. Initially offered as a workshop for aspiring filmmakers looking to hone their craft, NYFA now offers accredited undergraduate and graduate degrees, 1-year, 2-year, intensive short-term workshops, and summer camps in filmmaking across all three campuses in New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami.

The college’s filmmaking alums include directors and storytellers like Issa Rae (Insecure, Barbie), Bill Hader (SNL, Barry), Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation, The White Lotus), Lisa Cortes (Invisible Beauty, The Space Race), and James Friend (All Quiet on the Western Front), among others.

To learn more about the many awards and accolades NYFA has earned over its 30 years as a leading college and higher education institution, please visit NYFA’s Rankings and Recognition page.

About NYFA

New York Film Academy (NYFA) is a world-renowned film, media, and performing arts college that offers BFA and MFA degrees, short-term workshops, 1-and-2 year programs, certificates, online classes, and Summer Camps for teens and kids. NYFA has campuses across the globe in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Italy, Australia, and also online. NYFA students gain hands-on experience alongside industry professionals in Filmmaking, Acting for Film, Screenwriting, Cinematography, Producing, Game Design, Musical Theatre, Broadcast Journalism, Photography, and more.

Learn more at https://www.nyfa.edu/.

Attachment