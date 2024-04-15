INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (NASDAQ: INVZ) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Innoviz Technologies Ltd.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:



Do you, or did you, own shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ)?





Did you purchase your shares between April 21, 2021 and February 28, 2023, inclusive?





Did you lose money in your investment in Innoviz Technologies Ltd.?





Do you want to discuss your rights?

Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (“Innoviz” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INVZ) between April 21, 2021 and February 28, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you purchased or acquired Innoviz securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Innoviz Technologies Ltd. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 14, 2024 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Innoviz had overstated the benefits that the Company was likely to derive from its purported contracts, partnerships, and/or collaborations with automotive companies; (ii) as a result, the Company was unlikely to achieve the level of profitability that Defendants had represented to investors; and (iii) accordingly, Innoviz had overstated its business and/or financial prospects.

On March 1, 2023, during pre-market hours, Innoviz issued a press release announcing the Company’s financial and operational results for its fiscal full year (“FY”) 2022. Among other items, Innoviz reported GAAP FY 2022 earnings per share (“EPS”) of -$0.94, missing consensus estimates by $0.06, and revenue of $6.03 million, missing consensus estimates by $0.96 million. In addition, Innoviz guided for FY 2023 revenue to fall in the range of $12 million to $15 million, significantly below consensus estimates of $30 million. The Company’s disappointing FY 2022 results came as a surprise to investors given that Innoviz had previously extolled the benefits it would derive from its various partnerships with purported “Tier-1 companies.” Indeed, after a multi-year period of announcing partnerships with various automotive companies throughout the world, the press release reporting the Company’s FY 2022 results said conspicuously little about these supposed collaborations, referencing only its partnerships with BMW and Volkswagen.

On this news, Innoviz’s ordinary share price fell $0.71 per share, or 14.95%, to close at $4.04 per share on March 1, 2023.

If you purchased or acquired Innoviz securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Innoviz Technologies Ltd. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for sixteen consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2024 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Peter Allocco

Investor Relations Manager

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

https://www.bernlieb.com

(212) 951-2030

pallocco@bernlieb.com