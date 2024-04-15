INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ: INOD) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Innodata Inc.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:



Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of Innodata Inc. (“Innodata” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INOD) between May 9, 2019 and February 14, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you purchased or acquired Innodata common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Innodata Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 22, 2024 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

Innodata is a data engineering company that purports to be “delivering the promise of AI to many of the world’s most prestigious companies.” The Company states that it provides AI-enabled software platforms and managed services for AI data collection/annotation, AI digital transformation, and industry-specific business processes.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Innodata did not have a viable AI product; (2) its AI platform is a rudimentary software; and (3) it was not using AI for new contracts.

On February 15, 2024, Wolfpack Research published a report (the “Wolfpack Report”) revealing that Innodata misrepresented the nature and extent of its business and operations. The Wolfpack Report showed that Innodata’s AI is “smoke and mirrors” and that while Defendants touted Innodata’s status as an AI pioneer, other companies were only using Innodata for cheap labor rather than its technology.

On this news, Innodata’s stock price declined by $3.74 per share, or approximately 30.5%, to close at $8.52 per share on February 15, 2024.

