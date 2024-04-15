Global Prediabetes Market Analysis Report 2024-2030, Featuring Valbiotis, RESVERLOGIX, Caelus Health, SciMar, Boston Therapeutics, Aphaia Pharma, AstraZeneca and Bristol-Myers Squibb

Dublin, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Prediabetes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Drug Class (Diguanide, Thiazolidinediones), Age Group (Children, Adult), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global prediabetes market size is anticipated to reach USD 323.83 million by 2030 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% from 2024 to 2030. Several factors drive the market growth. One of the main factors driving is the rising prevalence of prediabetes and increasing obesity rates. Obesity correlates with the development of diabetes. For instance, according to Washington University in St. Louis in June 2023, over 37 million individuals in the U.S. are affected by diabetes, with over 40% of them experiencing obesity, a condition associated with up to half of all diabetes cases. It is estimated that approximately 96 million Americans, constituting roughly one-third of adults, are living with prediabetes. Obesity, often linked with sedentary lifestyles and poor diet, is a significant risk factor for developing prediabetes. The rise in prediabetes cases has coincided with the global obesity epidemic, demonstrating the connection between these two health problems.







Moreover, genetic predisposition and family history also contribute significantly. While lifestyle factors play a predominant role, genetic factors can influence an individual's susceptibility to developing prediabetes, making specific populations more prone to the condition.



Prediabetes Market Report Highlights

Based on the drug class, the diguanide segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 83.8% in 2023. Metformin, a drug under the diguanide class is the first choice of drug for the treatment of prediabetes. It is the most commonly prescribed off-label drug for the treatment and slowing down the progression of prediabetes

Based on the age group, the adult segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 48.8% in 2023. The increasing sedentary and disease-causing lifestyle among adults is the primary growth factor for this age group segment. The increasing prevalence of prediabetes along with increased awareness are driving the growth of this segment

North America dominated the market with the revenue share of 41.50% in 2023, owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, high awareness, and high research activities for clinical trials. The region offers an advanced and strong research infrastructure. Community-based programs and support groups empower individuals with prediabetes to make sustainable lifestyle changes, such as healthy eating and regular physical activity

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 134 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $201.62 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $323.83 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global





