Global Arthroscopy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Growing Urgency for Efficient Diagnostic and Treatment Methods

Dublin, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Arthroscopy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global arthroscopic device market was valued at approximately $2.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to over $2.9 billion by the end of the forecast period.

In conducting the medical market research, the publisher analyzed more than 20 arthroscopic device companies worldwide using a comprehensive methodology. This report covers market sizes, unit sales, company market shares and precise forecasts.

In 2023, Smith & Nephew emerged as the primary contender in the overall arthroscopic device market, boasting a comprehensive presence across all segments. The company held a commanding share in key areas such as the high-value RF probe, disposable cannula, arthroscopic hand instrument, fluid management, and shaver blade markets.

Following closely behind, Arthrex secured the second position in the total arthroscopic device market. A significant portion of Arthrex's revenue in this domain stemmed from fluid management, arthroscopes, disposable shaver blades, RF probes, drill guide systems, and disposables, along with suture passers. Meanwhile, Stryker occupied the third spot in the global arthroscopic devices market in 2023. The bulk of Stryker's arthroscopic device revenue was generated from the shaver blade market, supplemented by substantial earnings from fluid management, RF probes, and arthroscopes segments.

Global Arthroscopic Device Market Insights

The increasing population of older adults is often associated with a higher occurrence of musculoskeletal disorders and joint-related problems. This demographic shift significantly contributes to the increased need for arthroscopic procedures, vital for both diagnosing and treating these conditions effectively. With the aging population, there's a growing urgency for efficient diagnostic and treatment methods, highlighting the importance of arthroscopy in enhancing the musculoskeletal health outcomes for older individuals.

Data Types Included

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends

Forecasts Until 2030, and Historical Data to 2020

Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment

Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

COVID19 Impact

Disease Overviews and Demographic Information

Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors

Key Topics Covered:





Executive summary

1. Global Arthroscopic Device Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Procedures Included

Markets Included

Regions Included

Version History

Research methodology

2. Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Arthroscopic Device Market

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Regional Profiles

2.3 Analysis By Market Segment

2.3.1 Worst Case Scenario

2.3.2 Base Case Scenario

2.3.3 Best Case Scenario

3. Disease Overview

3.1 Basic Anatomy

3.2 Disease Treatments and Diagnostics

3.2.1 Joint Injuries

3.2.2 Tendon Repair

3.2.3 Cartilage Repair

3.2.4 Osteoarthritis

3.3 Patient Demographics

3.3.1 General Statistics

3.3.2 Soft Tissue Injury

3.3.3 Rotator Cuff Tears

3.3.4 Biceps Tendon Tears

3.3.5 ACL/PCL Injury

3.3.6 Meniscus Tears

3.3.7 Hip Injury

3.3.8 Osteoporosis

3.3.9 Arthritis

3.3.10 Other Related Facts and Statistics Data

4. Product Assessment

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Product Portfolios

4.2.1 Arthroscope Market

4.2.2 Disposable Cannula Market

4.2.3 Arthroscopic Hand Instrument Market

4.2.4 Fluid Management Market

4.2.5 Shaver Blade Market

4.2.6 Radiofrequency (RF) Probe Market

4.2.7 Drill Guide Systems and Disposables Market

4.2.8 Suture Passers Market

4.3 Regulatory Issues and Recalls

4.3.1 Arthroscopic Hand Instrument Market FDA Recalls

4.3.2 Fluid Management Market FDA Recalls

4.3.3 Drill Guide System and Disposables FDA Recalls

4.3.4 Suture Passer Market FDA Recalls

4.4 Clinical Trials

4.4.1 Arthroscope Market Clinical Trials

4.4.2 Radiofrequency Probes

4.4.3 Suture Passer Market Clinical Trials

5. Global Arthroscopic Device Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Anatomy

5.1.2 Technique

5.2 Market Overview & Trend Analysis

5.2.1 By Segment

5.2.2 By Region

5.3 Drivers and Limiters

5.3.1 Market Drivers

5.3.2 Market Limiters

5.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis

5.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.6 Company Profiles

5.6.1 Arthrex

5.6.2 CONMED

5.6.3 DePuy Synthes

5.6.4 Karl Storz

5.6.5 Richard Wolf

5.6.6 Smith & Nephew

5.6.7 Stryker

5.6.8 Zimmer Biomet

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Arthrex

5.7.2 CONMED

5.7.3 DePuy Synthes

5.7.4 Karl Storz

5.7.5 Richard Wolf

5.7.6 Smith & Nephew

5.7.7 Stryker

5.7.8 Zimmer Biomet

6. Procedure Numbers

6.1 Procedure Number Overview

6.1.1 Total Arthroscopic Procedures

6.1.2 Arthroscopic Meniscal Repair Procedures

6.1.3 Arthroscopic ACL/PCL Reconstruction Procedures

6.1.4 Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair & Reconstruction Procedures

6.1.5 Arthroscopic Shoulder Labrum Repair Procedures

7. Arthroscope Market

7.1 Executive Summary

7.1.1 Global Arthroscope Market Overview

7.1.2 Competitive Analysis

7.1.3 Markets Included

7.1.4 Regions Included

7.2 Introduction

7.3 Market Overview

7.3.1 By Segment

7.3.2 By Region

7.4 Market Analysis and Forecast

7.4.1 Total Arthroscope Market

7.4.2 Large Joint Arthroscope Market

7.4.3 Small Joint Arthroscope Market

7.4.4 Hip Joint Arthroscope Market

7.5 Drivers and Limiters

7.5.1 Market Drivers

7.5.2 Market Limiters

7.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

8. Disposable Cannula Market

9. Arthroscopic Hand Instrument Market

10. Fluid Management Market

11. Shaver Blade Market

12. Radiofrequency Probe Market

13. Drill Guide System and Disposables Market

14. Suture Passer Market

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Anika Therapeutics

Arthrex

Avanos

Cannuflow

CONMED

DePuy Synthes

Gateway Medical

Henke Sass Wolf

HNM Medical

Karl Storz

Maruho Medical

Medline

Medtronic

Millennium Surgical

OrthoMed

Richard Wolf

RoG Sports Medicine

Sklar

Smith & Nephew

SterilMed

Stryker

Velocity Orthopedics

Zimmer Biomet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vub79n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment