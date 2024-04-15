Rapala VMC Corporation: Board member Jorma Kasslin has passed away

Rapala VMC Corporation, Changes board/management/auditors, April 15, 2024, at 06:30 p.m. EET

Long-time Board member of Rapala VMC Corporation, Jorma Kasslin, has passed away. He died suddenly after a brief illness on April 14, 2024. Kasslin was 70 years old and had been a member of Rapala VMC's Board of Directors since 1998, serving as Chairman from 2016 to 2018 and as President and CEO from 1998 to 2016.

The Board of Directors, management, and staff of Rapala VMC Corporation extend their deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Jorma Kasslin.

During Jorma Kasslin's tenure as CEO, Rapala VMC expanded into an international enterprise, becoming a global market leader in several segments of the sports fishing business. He was a leader who placed great importance on the well-being of the staff. Colleagues from around the world will miss Jorma dearly.

"Jorma was my leader for many years, starting from 1998. He was an encouraging director who provided everyone with a common direction and vision. Jorma always focused on finding positive solutions in his work. His contribution has been decisive in Rapala VMC's journey to becoming one of the world's leading companies in the industry."

