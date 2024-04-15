DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, April 15, 2024

                  DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM APRIL 8 TO 12, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 8 to April 12, 2024.

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial
instrument		Total daily volume (in
number of shares)		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares		Market (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6208/04/2024FR001045120325 90524,458141XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6208/04/2024FR001045120324 09524,474344CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6209/04/2024FR001045120346 55524,645156XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6210/04/2024FR00104512037 22924,978253XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6211/04/2024FR001045120362 67024,168858XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6312/04/2024FR001045120381 73523,987532XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6312/04/2024FR00104512039 33823,947069CEUX
 TOTAL257 52724,269772 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

