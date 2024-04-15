Paris, April 15, 2024

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM APRIL 8 TO 12, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 8 to April 12, 2024.

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial

instrument Total daily volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 08/04/2024 FR0010451203 25 905 24,458141 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 08/04/2024 FR0010451203 24 095 24,474344 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 09/04/2024 FR0010451203 46 555 24,645156 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 10/04/2024 FR0010451203 7 229 24,978253 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 11/04/2024 FR0010451203 62 670 24,168858 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T63 12/04/2024 FR0010451203 81 735 23,987532 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T63 12/04/2024 FR0010451203 9 338 23,947069 CEUX TOTAL 257 527 24,269772

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Attachment