FORVIA: Share Buyback Transaction Statement from 08 April 2024 to 12 April 2024

Nanterre, 15 April 2024

Share Buyback Transaction Statement

From 08 April 2024 to 12 April 2024
(article 241-4, I of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and position-recommendation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers DOC-2017-04)

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s nameIssuer’s identifying codeTransaction dateIdentifying code of financial instrumentDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiresMarket (MIC code)
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8508/04/2024FR000012114722 00014,58 €XPAR
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8509/04/2024FR000012114719 00015,01 €XPAR
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8510/04/2024FR000012114718 88715,32 €XPAR
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8510/04/2024FR000012114711315,00 €CEUX
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8511/04/2024FR000012114719 00014,90 €XPAR
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8512/04/2024FR000012114719 00014,88 €XPAR

A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on Forvia's website at the following address:

https://investors.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/securities-transactions

