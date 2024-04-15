Timbercreek Capital Announces Addition of Fraser McEwen to Leadership Team

TORONTO, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Capital, one of Canada’s leading alternative asset class investment managers, today announced the addition of Fraser McEwen to the company’s leadership team in his newly created role as President, Timbercreek Alternatives. McEwen, a highly experienced capital markets executive, will lead the expansion of the company’s investment solutions focused on bringing relevant and unique alternative investment offerings to the wealth management, high-net-worth and Family Office investor channels.



McEwen draws on decades of experience in structuring and delivering alternative investment offerings to various investor bases and across the risk spectrum. Most recently as co-founding Partner of Slate Securities, a subsidiary of Slate Asset Management, he was instrumental in establishing their investment fund management platform specializing in real estate investing across both the public and private markets. Previously, he spent eight years at GMP Securities, where he originated and structured new issue offerings for distribution via the wealth management advisory channels. Prior to that, McEwen was a Senior Vice President at HSBC where he led the Canadian derivative solutions group that structured and marketed derivative investment solutions across a broad range of asset classes and return risk profiles.

“We’re thrilled to add Fraser to the leadership team as we look to grow our business over time,” said Blair Tamblyn, Chief Executive Officer of Timbercreek Capital. “We value his deep relationships with the advisor channel and extensive experience developing and deploying new investment solutions for this audience.”

“I’ve had firsthand experience working with Timbercreek over many years in previous roles and have always admired the platform and the quality of the team they have built,” added McEwen. “From their long history in managing institutional capital for the purpose of investing in commercial real estate, they have a deep understanding of the importance of transparency and operational integrity, and how to identify and underwrite opportunities in this market segment to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns. I’m excited to build on this foundation and grow our alternative product offering.”

About Timbercreek Capital

Founded in 1999, Timbercreek is one of Canada’s leading alternative asset class investment managers, focused on debt and equity investments in high-quality, value-add commercial real estate in Canada, the United States and Europe. Through active and direct investment, Timbercreek employs a thematic approach to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns for their investors and partners, leveraging the diversified expertise and relationships of their highly experienced team to invest capital across a wide range of asset classes. Timbercreek’s team of 50+ investment professionals have extensive domain expertise in these markets and combine an entrepreneurial growth focus with institutional risk management. Since 2000, the Timbercreek team has deployed more than $18 billion in equity and debt investments focused on value-add real estate, on behalf of their broad range of capital partners. Timbercreek has offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, New York, Dallas and Dublin.

